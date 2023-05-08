Countdown to the start of the Motor Valley Fest 2023, scheduled in Modena from Thursday 11 to Sunday 14 May. Among the brands and companies present there will also be Bosch, which will bring its point of view on the future of mobility to the heart of the Motor Land, alongside a series of meetings and talks which will be an opportunity to meet young people and the talents of the sector.

The inaugural conference

Thursday 11 May, during the inaugural conference which will be held starting at 9:00 at the Pavarotti Theater, Johannes-Joerg Rueger, President of Bosch Engineering, will talk about the new challenges of mobility and Bosch solutions to make it increasingly safe, sustainable and intelligent. From cybersecurity to autonomous driving, up to technologies to achieve climate neutrality: Rueger will draw the picture of today’s and tomorrow’s mobility, in the name of technological innovation and sustainability. The inaugural conference can also be followed in live streaming on the Motor Valley Fest website or on the Motor Valley Official YouTube channel.

Bosch talks at the Motor Valley Fest

As usual, Bosch will also participate in the panel “Innovation & Talents”, evaluating innovative start-up ideas and projects and meeting young talents. In particular, during the Talent Talk scheduled for Thursday from 16:30 to 17:30 at the Teatro del Collegio di San Carlo in Modena, Camilla Negri – HR Manager Bosch Mobility Solutions, Gianfranco Fenocchio – General Manager Bosch Engineering Italy, and Giulio Lancellotti – Manager Globally Responsible Software and Services Bosch, will meet university students, explaining the opportunities offered by the world of work and the challenges they will have to face to become professionals. The talk can also be followed in live streaming on the Motor Valley Official YouTube channel. Finally, on Friday 12 May, starting at 11:00 at the Motor Valley Accelerator headquarters, Giulio Lancellotti will take part in the panel entitled “Sustainability, ESG and Electrification”explaining the key role of software in view of increasingly efficient and sustainable mobility.

Bosch’s vision

By seizing the growth opportunities offered by the ongoing technological transformation, Bosch thus contributes to shaping the mobility of the future. Through its services and solutions, the company confirms itself at the forefront of the development of the automotive sector, in the midst of its evolution, following the main trends of electrification, automation and digitization driven by software.