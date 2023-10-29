The Motor Valley Accelerator program delivers its verdicts. There were more than one hundred start-ups candidates for this initiative, but only seven made it and were selected, financed and “accelerated” by the Open Innovation and acceleration center of national reference for the mobility sector.

Not just start-ups

On the occasion of Expo Day, in which these seven realities were presented, the collaborations between partner companies and start-ups belonging to the Motor Valley Accelerator portfolio. But let’s get to the seven start-ups selected as part of the program: let’s go and discover them.

ACUS

It puts sustainability in its sights. How to reach it? Offering high quality reusable molds for composite product manufacturing companies. The advantages do not only concern the “environmental” issue but also the economic one, given that the promise is of reduced costs.

AS.CAR.I

Already from the name of the start-up it is clear that it is dealing with sports cars. And indeed it is: this company promises the development of ADAS software solutions based on artificial intelligence for high-performance cars. Performance, in this case, therefore becomes synonymous with safety, two elements exalted to maximum power.

Bettery

We enter the field of electrification, and in particular batteries. For five years this start-up has been working and investing to improve energy storage and distribution: the final goal is to launch ecological liquid batteries based on lithium-oxygen chemistry on the market.

Emsense

Security is a priority for this start-up. It is no coincidence that the development of software for monitoring the main vital signs without the need for skin contact has been completed. Decisive in these terms are some sensors, integrated both in the seats and in the dashboards of the vehicle. An important aspect should be praised, that of inter-sectorality: we talk about mobility and automotive, but also about smart cities, smart offices and consumer electronics.

Eye2Drive

Researchers and professionals in the fields of information technologies, computer vision and advanced multimedia communications join forces to develop digital imaging solutions inspired by the human eye. Translated, the light response of the vision sensor is configured by the solution presented by this start-up based on the light conditions of the scene it is capturing, exactly as in the case of a human eye.

Luchs Security

The topic of computer security is increasingly current. And so this start-up, which aims to integrate the automated safety testing platform into the development life cycle of the existing on-board controller, takes on even more extreme relevance. A solution that ensures that IT security regulations and requirements are translated into practical security tests, automatically performing tests even remotely.

Open Energy

We’re back to talking about electric mobility and electric cars, in particular once again about batteries. And specifically the practice of battery swap. Words that in fact the start-up in question materializes in a solution called HyperSwap, which involves the integration of the stations into existing energy infrastructures, “acting as a distributed energy storage unit” and with the benefit of “stabilizing the network” .