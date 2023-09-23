Using motorbikes as ‘therapy’ for children with autism spectrum disorders. “The research project in support of motor therapy was born with the publication of a volume at the end of 2018 which serves as a scientific basis on the methodology in question, presented by the Italian-American luminary of skull base microsurgery, Antonio Bernardo of Weill Medical College Cornell University in New York and by other specialists in the field of child neuropsychiatry and psychology. Since that day we have undertaken, together with the extraordinary guys from the ‘La MotoTerapia’ association, a path that has today brought extraordinary results to 11 children” . Thus Luca Nuzzo, president of ‘La MotoTerapia’, during the association’s gathering in Airola (Benevento) for ‘Lynphis ride’, the national event now in its seventh edition to celebrate the results achieved.

“Our goal is to carry forward research on motorbike therapy and ensure that all children affected by autism can have the opportunity to benefit from an innovative, open, stimulating and fun therapy, capable of transforming the very way of treating a child. small patient suffering from autism spectrum disorder”, added Nuzzo.

The one in Airola was two days of music, shows and rehabilitation activities, which was also attended by guests of honor such as Pierfrancesco Pileri by telephone (former team manager of world-famous riders such as Loris Capirossi, Alex Barros and Gresini), Francesco Puocci (European Rally/Enduro champion) who gave 10 courses on safe motorbike riding in critical situations, Luciano Benedetti (author of the poem ‘Motorcyclists strange wonderful people’) and the architect Graziella Viviano who fights for road safety after the death of his daughter Elena Aubry.