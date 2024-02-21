“A few weeks ago I was at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. There was a little girl, Azzurra, 5 years old. Yes, she liked riding a motorbike, but her dream is unicorns. The following week, with some friends of mine who they go horseback riding and a friend of mine who has a riding school, we gave her a surprise: the hospital let her out and she found a real 'unicorn' in the woods. Each of us has to give unique experiences to those in need Motor therapy is this.” This is how Vanni Oddera, 43 years old, freestyle motocross champion and inventor of motor therapy, explains it. Today the Chamber gave the green light to a law for the recognition and promotion of this reality born from an idea of ​​his, now more than 14 years ago, a provision which is now being examined by the Senate. A green light on which there are those who have expressed concern, such as the group leader of Italia Viva in the Chamber, Giuseppe Faraone, due to the fact – he said – that in Parliament “a bill is being discussed on an initiative not validated by the Higher Institute of Health”.

What added value can motor therapy provide? “For many children, for many disabilities, the motorbike is a huge obstacle – underlines Oddera to Adnkronos Salute – but being able to get “on the saddle” and run away means overcoming this obstacle. And this offers greater certainty of being able to do there are many more things in life than you thought. Then the motorbike is adrenaline, it generates endorphins, it makes you feel good – he smiles – like many other things in life. What we see is that when we enter hospitals with motorbikes, it transforms the whole hospital: it is no longer a place of treatment, it becomes a 'circus' for everyone, we have fun and the children go back to being children, no longer patients. Even the families detach themselves from that crude and harsh reality and the doctors themselves and nurses”.

A lot of time has passed since 2009, when it all began. “I had just finished an international competition in Moscow, I had arrived on the podium and the party was waiting for me – he says – I took the first taxi under the hotel, a very dilapidated and rusty taxi. As soon as I got inside, I smelled a strong smell of piss. Even in a rude manner I said to the driver: come on, quick. He turned around, I saw a man like me in his eyes. The difference was that I had had much better luck in life, he less so. He was a man without legs, it had these rudimentary controls on the steering wheel. That night I gave my winnings to the taxi driver and went back to the hotel. There I started to wonder what I could do to change the world around me for the better. I thought about giving my passion to others I returned home, to my training camp, I began to invite disabled associations in the area. I no longer trained just for myself, but for others. Then a child asked me to get on the motorbike. As soon as we left he told me : how nice it is to feel the wind on your face even when it isn't there. A world opened up to me.”

For this reason, thinking about the green light from the Chamber, Oddera wrote on Facebook that he hoped to “experience a powerful day” like today, since the first motorbike therapy child got on his motorbike with him. What magic can be created? To explain it, the athlete returns to anecdotes: “A few years ago we went to Sicily. It was very hot. In a car, so old and rusty that the paint was peeling in the sun, there were a father, a mother and three children, all three autistic. I tried to get them to get on the motorbike with me, with the third of them it took me almost an hour and a half, but once on the saddle he really freed himself. The next day my mother let me said that the same night the boy started sleeping alone. When you find the key to understanding it, you can get kids with these types of illnesses to do a lot of things.”

And the motor therapy 'family' continues to grow. “Every weekend we have freestyle motocross races or events or sports demos. For years, when we go to do these sports demos we dedicate half a day to mototherapy, we call the associations, we call the kids, we organize ourselves first. We make them come there, ' we jump for them, and then we take them on motorbikes. We manage to reach practically all of Italy. In Italy we, the DaBoot freestyle motocross team, have been carrying out this thing for 14 years. But now we have created a network of hundreds of people throughout Italy, who are not pilots, but people who do different jobs, some the accountant, some the bricklayer, some the carpenter. Because in any case motor therapy wants to send this message: giving one's quality time, one's passion that it is given to others. It doesn't always have to be the motorbike, you don't have to bend over backwards to make others feel good”, he clarifies.

The champion's desire, “in addition to breaking down barriers”, was also to overcome geographical borders: “I also chose groups of riders from all over the world. And they are now carrying out motor therapy in Spain, in Russia, in South America, in France”, he concludes.

A LAW ON MOTORCYCLE THERAPY

– “The fact that a law on motor therapy can be born is a great satisfaction. The idea is that it serves to protect motor therapy in the meantime, which must be a free 'complementary therapy'. For all those who want to use it: young people with disabilities, children cancer patients, hospitals. It's the thing that matters most to me.” Oddera repeats this several times.

Free entry is one of the points, he highlights. “And then – he continues – ensure that those who want to start this journey to do motor therapy follow courses and are trained over time. And when they become pilots to bring young people with disabilities, they also give continuity to the project. Because now, unfortunately, there there are many emulators who do it unsafely and what's more they do it once or twice and then leave it alone. This can lead to a crisis, perhaps, in children or patients who try it once, would like to do it again, and then can't anymore. We need to give continuity to the project. And a law must do this: also with the Italian motorcycling federation, try to regulate well, ad hoc, what motor therapy is.”

The Chamber's yes to the measure “is a great satisfaction. A law would be a great 'finale' to open up a new future on a social level on disability – reflects Oddera – Because motor therapy, born in 2009 from an idea of ​​mine, was a a bit of a ram's head, a new thing that has started to break down a lot of barriers. It's right that all the beautiful things that we find in life are within everyone's reach. The motorbike, for example, gives me great emotions and it is not right to deprive children with disabilities of this object of freedom which is the motorbike”.