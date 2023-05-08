Residents of Makhachkala with the flags of Russia, Dagestan, banners of victory and St. George ribbons drove through the streets, holding in their hands or placing on the windows of cars portraits with their heroes of the Great Patriotic War and a special military operation to protect Donbass.

Sefizhat Magomedrasulova, deputy of the assembly of deputies of the Leninsky district of Makhachkala, said that the rally was held at the initiative of the Power of Mothers community for peace and victory.

“Today, on the eve of the great Victory Day, on the initiative of mothers, on the initiative of relatives of those killed in the special operation, we held a rally for peace, for victory. We posted photos of veterans of the Great Patriotic War and heroes of the special operation and arrived in a friendly column to the Eternal Flame. Lay flowers and honor the memory of all our heroes,” she added.

On May 6, at the opening of the rally of the winners of the “Ambassadors of Victory – 2023” competition in the Situation Center of Moscow, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko delivered a solemn speech on the importance of preserving the history of the Great Patriotic War.

Kiriyenko noted the great contribution that volunteers make to preserving the memory of the Great Patriotic War: they help veterans, collect a large-scale archive of memories, and improve memorials and burial places for soldiers.

On May 5, public figures from Latvia, Lithuania and the United States told how they intend to celebrate May 9, despite the restrictions and opposition from the authorities to holding events dedicated to Victory Day.