Easter and Christmas do not fall on the same day this year. But Easter Monday in 2024 also happens to be a special day in another way. Motor publication Nieuwsmotor, reports that the long arm of the law will crack down on motorcyclists on this day off in the spring. It's all about the noise that two-wheelers emit. According to news engine, the police believe this is a thorn in the side of older people in particular who live along roads. People now want to take 'tough action' against this form of traffic crime.

There is talk of fines for exceeding the decibel standards of 1,400 Euro. Moreover, as a motorcycle mouse you have to remove your illegal silencer from your belly slider and you are not allowed to continue driving if you are caught. Don't think you can get around it with 'the Italian method'. Measurements will be carried out at a high speed. So you can forget about fiddling with a valve in the exhaust that only opens at higher revs.

According to Nieuwsmotor, victims of crime are happy with the action, for which 220 police officers (m/f/i) are deployed. MotorrijdersOpvoedingsKader (MOK) says through, erm, a certain Claus Paasheer, that people have been calling for action for years:

We have been trying to educate Dutch motorcyclists in this area for years. We have pulled out all the stops in terms of pedantic fingering in the past period, so action must now be taken. OK, we also sometimes think that many people have too much time and complain about everything, but that is just the reality of today. In addition, every motorcyclist now knows that noise is only checked once a year, on the Thursday before the Dutch TT at the parking lot of the A28 near Beilen, which could be a bit less predictable.

Whose deed. In short, a truly useful public service announcement from this quality publication. Then you just take your money's worth and skip the tour. Or do you just start driving and take off like a hare when you see the buzzards? Let us know in the comments!

