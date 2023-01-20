The creators of The Toys That Made Us Y The Movies The Made Us, The Nacelle Companythey will relaunch both in toys and in a new cartoon to the Biker Mice From Mars that could be part of the service Netflix.

The first plan of this production house is to create the new line of Motor Mice from Mars and, from there, create a new animated series. It is worth noting that the original was broadcast more or less 30 years ago and had a positive reception in Latin America.

On the other hand, this is not the first time they have revived the Biker Mice From Mars, in 2006 they brought them back and only had one season of 28 episodes. The original series had 3 seasons with 65 episodes.

Another piece of information that we must not lose sight of is that among the executive producers was Stan Lee, who was very close to the creator of the mice, Richard Ungar, who in turn produced the series of X Men for two years, Hombre de Hierro, fantastic four, The Incredible Hulk and many more stories.

Now we just need to see when they release the first details of this project when it is fully underway, because it is seen that it will not be so immediate.

Who are the Motor Mice from Mars?

Between 1993 and 1995, through syndicated television in the United States and in a good part of Latin America, Los Motorratones de Marte made an appearance in a very dignified manner.

This animated series, at least in Mexico, is remembered by an entire generation because it was part of the cartoon block offered at that time by Televisión Azteca and matched schedules with Japanese animation such as Caballeros del Zodiaco.

It is impossible not to point out that they are a product that marked a generation, now it is only a matter of seeing what kind of product they create and what quality they bring.

