There is no peace for Italian families, and the long list of price increases weighing on consumers’ pockets is now being added to the third party liability tariffs. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data released today by IVASS, according to which policy prices rose by +4% in the first 3 months of 2023.

“In December last year we had included the item ‘Rc auto’ in the sting that would have awaited Italians during 2023, and unfortunately our forecasts have found confirmation – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – The insurance rates have reversed the trend and have returned to growing aggressively, aggravating household accounts. In fact, we recall that the motor liability is a mandatory item for those who own a car, a circumstance that makes the price increases in recent months a new blow to the detriment of consumers, and will affect the expenses of millions of Italians, generating huge profits for the insurance companies” – concludes Rienzi.

Assoutenti is also on a war footing. ”The IVASS data on the trend in motor liability rates unfortunately confirm all our fears, and the alarms raised several times in recent months about the risk that insurance companies could exploit the inflation alarm to adjust the prices of policies’ ‘, he claims.

“The trend of motor liability has reversed course – warns the president Furio Truzzi – The latest Ivass data for 2022 in fact recorded a decrease on an annual basis of -2.1% in the second quarter and -1.5% in the third quarter. In the first three months of 2023, on the other hand, prices increase by 4%, and unfortunately the increases continue also in the last few weeks: Istat, in its inflation report, records an increase of + 2.6% on an annual basis in May for the item “insurance on means of transport”, an increase which adds to that certified today by IVASS. Considering the trend in tariffs from the second quarter of 2022 to today, the increases are even more substantial than those emerging from the Ivass study, and reach +8.7%. We believe that these increases are completely unjustified, especially given their size, and we fear that many companies have taken advantage of the inflation emergency that has been going on in Italy for months to adjust public fares. Increases on which we want to see clearly, and for this reason we will ask IVASS to provide us with all the useful data to understand how such a strong increase in prices to the detriment of Italian motorists is possible”, concludes Truzzi.