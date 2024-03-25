High jump, or long jump if you prefer, for the cost of car insurance, which according to the data provided by Federcarrozzieri has increased in Italy in the last two years by 10.5%. The only small consolation is that things are not better either in Europe or in the rest of the world. The association of Italian body shops has compared car insurance prices in individual Italian provinces and abroad.

In Germany and Spain you pay less

In January, according to the latest IVASS report, the average cost of the policy stood at 389 euros in Italy, compared to 352 euros in January 2022, with a net growth of +10.5% in the last two years and a higher outlay equal to +37 euros per insured. Italian motorists pay more than in Germany and Spain, where the average cost in 2023 was around 304 euros and 371 euros respectively, and almost as much as Sweden (397 euros).

Worse in France and the UK

It is more expensive to insure the car in France and the United Kingdom, where the annual expense is around 635 euros. On the Italian front, 3 provinces exceeded the threshold of 500 euros per policy in January. This is the case of Naples, where car insurance costs on average 560 euros, Prato (553 euros) and Caserta (500 euros). Tuscany places 6 cities in the top ten of insurance costs, while Enna is the most convenient province, with an annual rate of 287 euros.