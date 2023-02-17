“Twelve million and 400 thousand smokers in Italy are proof that prohibition does not pay”. So Claudio Zanon, scientific director of Motore Sanità, during the work of the Winter School 2023 underway in Pollenzo (Cuneo), during which the monograph ‘Risk reduction as a strategy for a smoke-free future’ was presented. “A fact that is also the result of the prevention policies carried out so far which, evidently, have not worked”, comments Luciano Flor, former director general of the Veneto Region Health and Social Area. “It being understood that the number one proposal is to stop smoking – he observes – professionals and sector experts believe that it is necessary to take a path based on risk reduction through all the available tools and the alternatives put in place”.

The conference revealed that in Italy only 13,000 smokers go to anti-smoking centers (268 in all, spread across our country): a very small percentage (less than 1%), considering that, due to the combustion of cigarette smoke, around 93,000 people die every year based on indications from the Ministry of Health. The percentages of cessation, even in compliance with the guidelines, are modest and certainly lower than a percentage of 50% of the subjects treated with a 3-year follow-up.

“In recent years – analyzes Fabio Beatrice, head emeritus of Otorhinolaryngology in Turin, founder of the San Giovanni Bosco Hospital anti-smoking center in Turin and scientific director of the Mohre Board – the scientific debate has above all focused on smoke-free products which, according to some, represent a further risk for the issue of nicotine addiction, while for other experts they represent a good opportunity to reduce the risk related to combustion for all smokers who cannot quit or do not want to quit”. For Beatrice, the innovative products could represent “a form of partial prevention in heavy smokers”.

“Although they do not resolve the issue of addiction – Beatrice points out – they greatly reduce the combustion toxicity to which most of the diseases induced by cigarette smoke are linked. It is no coincidence that the British Ministry of Health considers it a useful indication to public health. It is believed that the clinical risk reduction strategy present in all fields of medicine should be appropriately discussed and applied, with common sense and balance, also to the sector of smoking, given the very high number of deaths that every year repeats itself.

As regards smoking and related damages, also relating to the environment and health, the number of scientific studies on the topic of harm reduction has tripled in the last 5 years. This was reiterated by Pasquale Caponnetto, associate professor in Clinical Psychology at the University of Catania and member of the Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (Coehar): “We are witnessing an unprecedented scientific proliferation from all over the globe and it is which, for the majority, demonstrate 90% less damage than reduced-risk devices, i.e. without combustion.In Italy, one in 4 Italians still smokes and only 9% of smokers manage to maintain abstinence for more than six Unfortunately – reflects the expert – we have forgotten that the well-being and physical and mental health of those who use cigarettes and the protection of the classes most at risk, young people and chronic smokers in the first place must always be at the center of the scientific debate”.

“Let’s not forget – adds Caponnetto – that technology can also provide us with fundamental help in the treatment of smoking addiction, through telemedicine and virtual reality services, which can help all those who, due to various kinds of impossibility, cannot receive support and support from a professional, a trump card to definitively get out of the smoking door. The public policy system must begin to dialogue with science and read the evidence, without biased preconceptions. Only in this way can we truly help those who want to quit smoking and even those who can’t do it alone”.