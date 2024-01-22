It could have ended in tragedy, but fortunately the 2024 edition of Motor Bike Expo, scheduled at Veronafiere over the weekend just ended, certainly had a serious outcome but a less dramatic epilogue than it could have been. “All visitors subjected to checks following the accident that occurred during the performance of a stuntman who hit the fence have been discharged,” reads a note issued by the organizers of the event. “Fortunately the consequences of the event were mild, we are sorry for what happened and wish everyone a speedy recovery”. Apart from this, the event was characterized by the intense and constant influx that began in the early hours of Saturday, and therefore visitors were able to make the most of the fairground, the exhibition and the sunny day. Fabrizio Corona, a Ducati rider, was also recognized among the audience.

Harley Davidson

For Harley-Davidson Motor Bike Expo it is the event dedicated to customers, many of whom belong to the HOG (Harley Davidson Owner Group) who will meet at the 30th edition of the famous Gathering, the European HOG Rally scheduled from 6 to 9 June in Senigallia. The colorful customized versions, created by the major European customizers, will be present in Verona in a space dedicated to them. MBE is also an opportunity for the company to reach enthusiasts, offering them the opportunity to try out the motorbikes in the “Demo Rides” available in the external areas of the Fair. Present was the “hero” of the Africa Eco Race rally, Joan Pedrero, an expert and tenacious Dakarian, who, with a completely standard Panamerica 1250, tackled the African rally, finishing in twenty-fifth position.

Guzzi motorcycles

For its part, Moto Guzzi has unveiled the premiere of the V7 Stone Ten dedicated to Guzzisti who find themselves in “The Clan”, the official community of fans of the brand. MBE was also an opportunity for the Piaggio group companies to promote the 2024 Experiences, the “all inclusive” packages, the Aprilia Racer Days and Aprilia Tuareg which offer customers “all inclusive” packages, to appreciate the performance of the motorbikes in speed tracks, together with qualified Federal Instructors, or on tortuous off road routes. The Guzzi Experience also offers, in the name of sharing, long journeys of road kilometres. Last but not least the celebration of Jacopo Cerutti, fresh from the Africa Eco Race, where he took first place with his Aprilia Tuareg. Jacopo was awarded on the occasion of the inaugural evening of the MBE, at the Palazzo della Grand Guardia, where he received the award “The Braves on Wheels”, dedicated to the bravest.

Yamaha

Yamaha could not be missing, having been present at the fair organized by Somma and Agnoletto for at least twenty years because it is the first event of the year dedicated to motorcyclists and because it believes in the formula that brings a manufacturer closer to enthusiasts than any other. The brand's attention and commitment to professional training is of great importance: Yamaha was in fact particularly active in MB Education, a workshop dedicated to students from technical institutes in central-northern Italy. Fabio Mandelli and Luca Lussana, highly trained Yamaha Europe technicians, were among the speakers, transferring their know-how to the boys, together with the direct testimonies of the pilots Alessandro Botturi and Andrea Del Bianco. In the impressive Yamaha exhibition area, there are the iconic scooters, the Hyper Naked, the XSR900GP of the evocative Heritage line, the Tènèrè and much more. For track and curb enthusiasts, Andrea Locatelli's Superbike and Fabio Quartararo's Motogp.

Maroil and Benelli

Maroil and Benelli have chosen Moto Bike Expo 2024 to announce an important agreement which sees Maroil-Bardahl Italia become Benelli's “Official lubricant partner”. The agreement, lasting two years, provides for the supply of Maroil-Bardahl lubricating products to all Benelli dealers in Italy and Europe. For the occasion, the Tuscan company, which for 50 years has been developing, producing and marketing the top of the range Bardahl oils and additives for motorbikes all over the world, will create a specific lubricant expressly dedicated to Benelli, available from next spring. Two Italian brands that share values ​​and traditions, committed to offering a product of excellence.

Armed forces

Finally, great participation from the Armed Forces, in a particularly rich stand constantly full of visitors. The Army presents a selection of historic motorcycles: among these a 1940 Bianchi 500, a 1941 Indian, appreciated for their agility, mobility and ability to cross difficult terrain, making them invaluable for reconnaissance, communications and the transport of personnel and small supplies. Also on display were the 1951 Saturno, the 1943 Guzzi Superalce, the 1957 Guzzi Airone, the new 1970 Falcone. The Carabinieri proposed a tour of the two-wheeled wonders of the force: the 2022 Yamaha Tracer 9 Radiomobile, the Guzzi V50 post service 1985, up to the MV Agusta created for the bicentenary of the foundation of the Army. Among the most photographed, the California Touring 1400 “Corazzieri”, made in 20 examples tailored to the minimum height of one meter and ninety cuirassiers. The Air Force also wanted to participate, proposing the complete provision of the service that deals with the refueling and rearming of vehicles in complex or unreachable areas: the “tactical enduro motorbikes” have the task of identifying suitable spaces that can be reached by air vehicles and from the mobile refueling units, also exhibited at the Fair. The Navy, even without a motorcycle division, did not want to be outdone: visitors find a simulator that drives a naval raider, a fast means of transport, which requires complex maneuvers for continuous adaptation to sea conditions. It's not a motorbike, but… for the technicians and visitors it's very close.