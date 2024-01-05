The engines are warming up for Motor Bike Expo 2024, an event dedicated to the world of two wheels which will effectively open the schedule of Italian shows dedicated to the sector in the new year. Among the planners of the event which will be held in Verona from 19 to 21 January there will also be Federmoto, the Italian Motorcycle Federation with a rich program of events, presentations, meetings and awards ceremonies.

Appointment in Verona

The appointment for enthusiasts and visitors will be in pavilion 6, space 32D where there will be space for all the information regarding membership, motorbike tourism and the activities planned for 2024 by the Federation. The novelty in these first tastes of 2024 is the renewal of the insurance agreement for motorbikes registered in the Historical Register, on which it will be possible to request all the details during the Motor Bike Expo.

FMI events at the Motor Bike Expo

The program of activities of the Italian Motorcycle Federation will come into full swing on Saturday 20 January, on the second day of the event: at 3.00 pm the CIV, CIV Junior and Italian Minimoto 2023 awards will be held and the presentation of the Dunlop CIV 2024 will be held inside the Auditorium Greens. On this occasion, a summary will be given of the new features already announced for the new season, such as the new title sponsor and sole tire supplier (Dunlop) and Maroil Bardahl Italia as official sponsor, as well as other important news.

The program continues

The beginning of the year also marks the moment for organizers to take stock of the situation regarding the imminent start of the championships. All before really starting to get serious and getting back on track. The Dunlop CIV will see the first round on the circuit scheduled for 18 and 19 March, with two days of free pre-season testing, thanks to the support of Dunlop, for all teams. Waiting for the first round on 6 and 7 April in Misano. While the new season of Minimoto and CIV Junior will start respectively on April 21st from Happy Valley in Cervia and on May 5th from Magione. On the morning of January 20th, in the Puccini Room, the meeting of the Moto Clubs organizing the Motocross and Supermoto championships will be held, a more technical meeting dedicated to better planning the new season. Sunday 21 January will also be dedicated to sport. From 11.00 to 14.00 at the Verdi Auditorium here are the awards ceremonies for the CIV Classic and the Vintage Motocross. Then, at 3.30pm, the eagerly awaited presentation of the Pata Talenti Azzurri, promising young riders who will represent our motorcycling at a national and international level.