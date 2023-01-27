There will be also Jeeps to the 2023 edition of Motor Bike Expo, the show that will be hosted at Veronafiere from 27 to 29 January dedicated to the world of two wheels. The Stellantis brand will be among the protagonists of the event with its range of electrified SUVs thanks to 4xe plug-in hybrid technology. The brand famous for its outdoor spirit will bring its truck to the Venetian event, which will be the center of a series of activities including several test drives with the latest models in the Jeep line-up.

At the Motor Bike Expo, visitors will be able to put the off-road skills of the electrified range of Jeeps to the test: the area outside the pavilions of Veronafiere, in fact, will host a route for a test drive, between obstacles, tortuous ups and downs, and the public he will be able to make use of the competence of the official instructors for the entire duration of the event. Particular attention and enthusiasm for the famous Jeep Truck, which allows you to try your hand at extraordinary and more adrenaline-pumping tests: through a completely automated process, it becomes a 1200 m2 Jeep exhibition space2equipped with two LED walls, a Wall Box for recharging the Jeep 4xe SUVs and above all a 9-metre-high bridge equipped with a 45° slope. Jeep closed 2022 with further growth on the European and Italian markets, thanks to its leadership in the field of green cars with a 16.3% share among all LEV models. Jeep Compass is the number one in the LEV passenger car market and excels in the C-SUV segment with a 23% share, while the Renegade is second and dominates the B-SUV segment with a 52% share.