Countdown to the Motor Bike Expo 2022. The first appointment of the year dedicated to two wheels will take place at the Verona fair from 13 to 16 January and among the protagonists there will also be Yamaha. The Iwata company confirmed its participation in the Venetian event, thus underlining its support for the sector and renewing the opportunity to meet its fans and the public of the event.

Several novelties on display, starting with MT family, with the MT-10 and MT-10 SP. Space also for sport heritage the XSR900, and sports thanks to the R6 GYTR. The T7 Rally Edition prototype, developed with the support of multiple champion Alessandro Botturi, will represent the adventure segment. Among the sports scooters the brand new TMAX. Also present were the Tracer 700 and 900, protagonists of the market in the sport touring segment; the offroad competition my 2022; the snappy and manageable urban vehicle, suitable for everyone for getting around the city; the XYZ1000 a dynamic side-by-side vehicle capable of giving strong emotions. To tell the custom spirit of Yamaha, two examples of the successful Yard Built project: in this edition of MBE it is the turn of The Bull, the idea developed by Officine GP Design, based on the XSR700.

Not only product but also ample space on the racing side linked to Yamaha. In fact, at the Motor Bike Expo 2022 there will be a way to find out about the events on the track for the next season, by meeting the organizers of the individual trophies: R3, R7 and XYZ100 CUP. They are dedicated to adventure lovers the numerous events that interpret and tell the Ténéré Spirit as the Ténéré Challenge within the MotoRally and the Ténéré Adventouring through the renewed partnership with the Alp Tourist Trophy. Finally, at the stand of the Tre Diapason house, visitors will also be able to admire the new clothing line up close.