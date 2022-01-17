The two-wheeler sector responds to the first appointment of the year thanks to the success of Motor Bike Expo. The 2022 edition of the event which ended on Sunday 16 January at Veronafiere confirms that the sector is in turmoil, with visitors and enthusiasts who crowded the 8 pavilions where over 600 exhibitors were hosted. Several innovations were shown by the main motorcycle brands, with 94 events that took place over the four days of the show. In this regard, there was great satisfaction, starting with the hosts of Veronafiere, thanks to the words of the president Maurizio Danese: “This is another challenge won for the trade fair system, both from an organizational and a commercial point of view. Motor Bike Expo has confirmed once more that the fairs can and must remain open thanks to the most severe prevention protocols which, on this occasion too, have shown their full effectiveness ”.

“The wide spaces of the exhibition center proved to be a fundamental resource: and the entrance and security systems of Veronafiere were a great ally for the reduction of inconveniences and for the achievement of this important result” – said the patrons of Motor Bike Expo, Francesco Agnoletto. The grand finale on Sunday is traditionally linked to the awards given by LowRide magazine to the custom bikes registered for their bike show. Every kind of custom philosophy and aesthetic has found space and glory on the Main Stage of Pad. 1, in the heart of the Custom District. At the top of the Top 20 the 1946 Harley-Davidson WL built by the Brescia atelier Gallery Motorcycles, in front of the ASB 199 of Asso Special Bike and the HD Shovelhead 1200 of ’72, made by the French Pascal Fisher. Roberto Caputo / RCK-Roll Chop XLH Ironhead Sportster won the Sporty Award. Best Scrambler to another Sportster, prepared by MC Cycles. American Dreams took home the Best Cafe Racer award thanks to Buell Chemistry, while the BMW Motorrad Aurelia dealership was awarded the Best Modified with the BMW R 18 maxicruiser. The … good guys don’t always win at MBE: in in this case, the award for the Best Club Style is the prerogative of the HD Road Glide transformed by the Bad Boys Garage. The Best Bagger is the Harley-Davidson of the Devil’s Garage, while Dox Art Factory has secured the Best Paint award, given to the best paint job. Low Society’s HD Panhead was named Best Bobber, while Best Chopper was awarded to Steve Drieghe’s extraordinary HD Knucklehead digger. The Best Free Style was awarded to the unbridled creativity of the Meccanicamente workshop. Final drum roll for the highly anticipated recognition of the Best of Show, awarded to the bobber of the French manufacturer Stéphane Grand / T4.

Another Sunday afternoon attraction was the awards show contest organized by the social page Special Senza Marce, presented by its creator Marcello Parimbelli. A dozen mopeds and “fifties” quickly won the sympathy of enthusiasts, thanks to the creativity of their customizations. And there was really everything, from the Honda Cub painted in the Rothmans graphics from the 90s GP, to the Honda Shadow with the apehanger club style, to the inevitable Flamed Piaggio Ciao and a very bad Honda Monkey. However, it was the Garelli III series that Giacomo Zanetti transformed into a vintage under-barrel motorcycle of the 10s. Second, by just one point, the Ciao by Liliana Oliosi, while the Shadow customized by Gianluca Giardina took the third step of the podium. The opinion leaders of the jury awarded their special prize to Lino Brotto’s Vespa Super Special III Series.