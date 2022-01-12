The passion for two wheels is rekindled at Verona Fiere. Motor Bike Expo is back, an appointment that reached its thirteenth edition in 2022 which from 13 to 16 January will animate the pavilions of the Verona exhibition center with over 600 exhibitors and various prestigious brands. The doors of the kermesse dedicated to motorcycles will open at 9 on Thursday 13 January and will remain open until 19 on Sunday 16, with the cost of the ticket set at 18 euros, which go down to 15 euros for IMF members and children aged 14 to 17. The ticket is free for those under 14. Also for the 2022 edition, free parking has been provided for bikers and motorcyclists at the entrance from Porta C.

Motor Bike Expo 2022 will boast the presence of Benelli, BMW Motorrad, Ducati, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, Brixton, Italjet, Motron and Ohvale, to name just some of the most prestigious houses that will exhibit new products and iconic models in the stands of the Verona fair. BMW Motorrad presents itself with a completely new stand in Hall 4, to tell its story and its tradition with the R 18 cruiser and the R NineT range. Of the three custom models presented, two will be unveiled at Veronafiere as an absolute preview, while the third is the R18 Aurora that BMW Motorrad Roma has entrusted to the Garage 221 workshop. There is much anticipation for the project signed by Officina Milano by Radikal Chopper, in addition to the model entrusted to the American Dream atelier by Lowride magazine. Three other special R 18s made by the parent company will be exhibited at the BMW Motorrad stand.

On the occasion of its 110 years, Benelli will exhibit all the models of the new range, with the spotlight on the highly anticipated TRK 800 adventure bike, alongside the best-selling TRK 502 X. The other “spearhead” of the exhibition will be the Leoncino, in the 800, 800 versions Trail and 125. Ducati plays the adventure card of the DesertX and will exhibit at Motor Bike Expo one of the most anticipated Offroad innovations of 2022. The new V2 Panigale and Streetfighter will also shine under the spotlight of its stand, as well as the display of the Panigale V4 and V4S and the Multistrada. Royal Enfield presents the full range of the 650 Interceptor and Continental GT twin-cylinder engines, as well as the new entry level Meteor and Classic 350 and the proven Himalayan 410. For this occasion, Royal Enfield will exhibit three specials built on the 350 platform. Yamaha will present the You Experience where the public can get to the heart of the 2022 racing events or immerse themselves in the Ténéré Spirit with the Ténéré Challenge within the MotoRally and the Ténéré Adventouring with the official partnership with the Alp Tourist Trophy. Among the novelties on display, the MT-10 and MT-10 SP, the sport heritage XSR900, the super sports R6 GYTR, the adventure T7 Rally Edition. Also present were the Tracer 700 and 900, the offroad competition my 2022; urban vehicles and the iconic TMAX in its latest version; the XYZ1000 a dynamic side-by-side vehicle capable of giving strong emotions. To tell the custom spirit of Yamaha, the new XSR 125, 700 and 900 as well as The Bull, the concept developed by Officine GP Design for the Yard Built project.

The French brand Brixton Motorcycles he started doing things big: the new flagship, the Cromwell 1200, will make its debut at Veronafiere, powered by the in-line twin engine of 1,222cc, 82 hp and 108 Nm. The second new entry previewed at MBE is the Crossfire 125, which will arrive in the first half of 2022. Like its big sisters Crossfire 500 and 500 X, it will take up the characteristic X-shaped design line. Italjet announces the arrival of the new Dragster 125 and 200, the “Urban SuperBike” successor to the model that made the history of the sport scooter in the 90s. The Dragster is equipped with liquid-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engines. For racing and to add further character to the new Dragster, Italjet has created the Power Parts line. One year after its appearance on the market, the Austrian brand Motron will debut in Verona the new Nomad 125 sports naked, single-cylinder 4-stroke whose innovative design is characterized by dynamic lines, diamond headlight, rear light and large LED display. The Nomad will join the entry level models from 50 to 400 cc and those with electric propulsion.

Oh well will make visitors to the event try out the new GP-2 in an absolute preview on the simulator set up in their stand in pavilion 6. Ohvale is increasingly a reference in the international racing scene, thanks also to the collaborations with FIM and Dorna that gave life to the FIM MiniGP World Series: a competition for the best young emerging drivers in the world. Ohvale will also tell visitors about the CIV Junior projects, of which it is the exclusive supplier; Coppa Italia Junior and the “First folds Trophy” initiative in collaboration with the Federal Speed ​​School, dedicated to children who approach the panorama of track competitions. Among the novelties of this edition there will be the “Custom District”, an area entirely dedicated to custom culture, enriched by the presence of particularly spectacular stands, artists, customizers and personalities from the international scene.