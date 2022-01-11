The great fair of special motorcycles kicks off in Verona from 13 to 16 January 2022

The appointment with the Motor Bike Expo is back in its natural location, that is with the classic winter formula. From Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 January 2022, for four days, Veronafiere will open its doors to the people of two wheels who will be able to return to live the experience of a one-of-a-kind exhibition where the customized motorbike shines alongside mass production and that in the city of Verona it will present the novelties in a national preview. The Motor Bike Expo confirms its custom nature by placing itself as the most prestigious and exclusive showcase to unveil the new creations of 2022: over fifty custom bikes never seen in the world and presented for the first time at Veronafiere. Eight pavilions open to the public for a total of 600 exhibitors and an area of ​​120,000 square meters.

The protagonists – After unveiling all the news for 2022 online with the annual Ducati World Première, the Borgo Panigale house will present its new bikes live: DesertX, Panigale V4 S, Streetfighter and Multistrada. On the occasion of the 110th anniversary of its foundation, Benelli will exhibit all the models of the new range: spotlights on the highly anticipated adventure bike Trk 800 ready to accompany the best-selling Trk 502 X. Space then to the iconic Leoncino in the 800, 800 versions Trail and 125. Also Yamaha inaugurates the new year with the presence at Motor Bike Expo, entering the heart of the 2022 racing events, offering the opportunity to meet the organizers of the individual trophies: R3, R7 and XYZ100 Cup. Not only that, numerous events are dedicated to adventure lovers. interpret and tell the Ténéré Spirit as the Ténéré Challenge within the MotoRally and the Ténéré Adventouring through the renewed partnership with the Alp Tourist Trophy. Among the innovations exhibited by the Iwata house, the MT family will be represented by the MT-10 and MT-10 SP, for the sport heritage the XSR900, for the super sports cars the R6 GYTR, while in the adventure segment the prototype T7 Rally Edition developed with the support of the multiple champion Alessandro Botturi. Without forgetting the brand new TMax, the Tracer 700 and 900, the 2022 offroad competitions, the agile and manageable urban vehicles. Finally, Yamaha’s custom spirit comes to life in two examples of the Yard Built project: The Bull, an idea developed by Officine GP Design on an XSR700 base. Also BMW Motorrad will be present in Verona with a completely new stand dedicated to the world of Heritage and where three collaborative projects focused on the R 18 family will be presented.

Timetables and tickets – The appointment with the Motor Bike Expo is confirmed from 13 to 16 January 2022. Opening hours to the public: from 9.00 to 19.00 at Veronafiere. The cost of the full ticket is 18 euros, 15 euros the price of the reduced ticket for club cards and children under 17. Free ticket for all under 14. Also for the 2022 edition MBE will reserve free parking for motorcycles with the entrance from Porta C.

The guests – One of the most anticipated guests is undoubtedly the thirty-time Trials World Champion Toni Bou. On Saturday and Sunday the Spaniard will perform in front of the Motor Bike Expo audience. It will then be the turn of Americans Ray Drea, head of Harley-Davidson’s design department from 2012 to 2019, artist Darren McKeag and world-famous photographer Michael Lichter. Finally, the unstoppable Franco Picco back from Dakar.

The contests – The new Mbe-BikeTrophy, the official stage of the Italian championship, will be staged at the Motor Bike Expo. Appointment with the contest Metzeler Award now in their fourth edition. On Sunday, January 16, the most beautiful custom two-wheeler of the show equipped with Metzeler tires will be rewarded with a set of Cruisetec dual-compound tires, specific for custom motorcycles. The myth of rallies Ciro De Petri will present the Prestige Trophy on Saturday 15 at 11 am in pavilion 5 on the Mbe Dakar Africa stage, a project that is divided into two events that will be organized in 2022 and which will be open to cycles, motorcycles “under the barrel” and cars, strictly d ‘ era, with categories up to the 30s and 40s.

The pavilions – The first three pavilions are dedicated to the world of custom, where you can visit the stands of the giants of the aftermarket, clothing manufacturers and above all the best preparers in the world, together with artists, artisans and collections of unique pieces. In addition to the static display, international contests alternate on the main stage, award ceremonies and presentations of new motorcycles created by the skilled and expert hands of these real masters of the workshop. Great news this year is the Custom District, an area entirely dedicated to custom culture and characterized by the presence of particularly spectacular stands with artists, customizers and protagonists of the international scene.

Hall 4 – Hall 4 is characterized by the presence of the great motorcycle manufacturers who are inspired by the trends of customization. Here the manufacturers present particular projects, alongside the series production, with presentations, unpublished models and new prototypes that can be seen live. A large “refined living room” where the entire motorcycle supply chain mixes with lifestyle, fashion and the glamorous world.

Halls 5 and 6 – Hall 5 and Hall 6 are dedicated to road bikes, track activities, tourism and two-wheelers with zero emissions. Here too we find the big brands with the entire range of series in an official capacity, flanked by the presentation of the teams and championships of the upcoming season together with the producers of accessories and clothing for use on the track, tour operators and the publishing of sector.

Hall 7 – Hall 7 is the home of the off-road vehicle where you can find the brands, organizers and legends of rallies, book the next adventure in the desert or simply find the latest deal in the used area where dealers display the opportunities that can be purchased directly in fair.

Hall 8 – Hall 8 will host a track dedicated to the world of E-Bike. The public will have the opportunity to see real races of the champions of this new discipline, in addition to the stands of companies in the pedal assisted bike sector.