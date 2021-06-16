From Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June, from 9 to 20, it opens on Motor Bike Expo 2021, the motorbike show in Verona. The ever-so-much passion for two wheels can again be experienced ‘live’ in an event that is finally open to the public, thanks to the Covid-19 regulations that will allow exhibitors and spectators to experience the event safely.

There will be many brands present in Verona, with the latest news and some historical gems. But if you want to talk about history then there will be a particular model that will make everyone present nostalgic. It is a Bianchi Freccia Oro from 1933, brought to Verona thanks to the contribution of the Nicolis museum in Villafranca di Verona.. The 6.5 horsepower motorcycle, 175 displacement, allowed to reach a maximum speed of 80km / h thanks also to a three-speed manual gearbox that was operated by a lever mounted on the frame, next to the tank with a capacity of 7 liters. The bike was appreciated at the time for its comfort and finishes, which made it very beautiful to the eyes. And it is still so, for more.

Dolce Vita train, the Italian Orient Express is born

Thanks to this bike, the Milanese Bianchi was able to become the largest Italian manufacturer of light motorbikes for a period. The Bianchi Freccia Oro will be exhibited at the stand of the Lago di Garda Veneto Consortium (of which the Nicolis museum is an active member) hosted by the Veneto Region, inside pavilion 4. For those who want to continue the discovery of a portion of the great Italian history on two wheels, there is the possibility of going a tour of the Nicolis museum, which is located a few kilometers from the Verona fair. By the way, the ticket for Motor Bike Expo 2021 costs 10 euros plus any pre-sale right of the ticketing service, with children up to 5 years old who can enter for free.