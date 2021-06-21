It closes with a great success in attendance Motor Bike Expo 2021, the international motorcycle show of Veronafiere proposed, from 18 to 20 June, in the summer edition, the first trade fair event to be held in Italy after 15 months of stoppage of the activity and the first exhibition event in the motorcycle sector after the same MBE in January 2020.

Motor Bike Expo 2021, over 25,000 entries in one day

“We are proud to have been an active part of the restart of a key system for the Italian economy such as the trade fair. And to have brought back the world of motorcycles on display among the people “ says Francesco Agnoletto, founder and organizer of Motor Bike Expo. “I thank Veronafiere for this, which shared our effort, truly offering us maximum collaboration. The greatest satisfaction is to have offered fans a successful formula, different from the usual one in January, but equally engaging, in which everyone could feel like a protagonist. Free parking inside the fair for those arriving by motorbike, the opportunity to try the new models of the Houses, the always high quality of the exhibition, were the keys to an excellent result that makes us look enthusiastically at Motor Bike Expo 2022, already scheduled for January 13-16 “.

Motor Bike Expo 2021, an exciting start

“The Special Edition of Motor Bike Expo 2021 recorded a massive presence of exhibitors”, Paola comments Sum, founder and organizer of the show. “From many companies, first the motorcycle manufacturers, we received immediate and practically unconditional support, based on trust in our initiatives and on the desire to get back in touch with the public. In the exhibitors we also found the willingness to play an active role in the three days of the fair: we think of test drives for everyone or the presence of guests and testimonials; but also to the presentations of preview products for Italy, in particular of the specials, for which we have always represented the most prestigious stage. It is from the meeting between organizers and exhibitors that a successful fair is born. So we say thank you to those who, with their participation, gave credit to the showcase represented by MBE: even after the fair, we will keep a grateful memory of those who wanted to ‘bet’ on us and with us. “