Ready go and the Motor Bike Expo 2021 recovers the ground lost during the pandemic, opening the 4-day exhibition dedicated to two wheels in the best possible way. The usual appointment dedicated to enthusiasts and professionals had an exciting start, thus sanctioning the return to the events in presence in our country. Already at 9 am, a large influx at the entrance to the free parking for motorcycles inside the fair (one of the most evident innovations of the 2021 edition), from which motorcyclists were then able to comfortably distribute themselves in the pavilions.

Motor Bike Expo 2021, models on display and test rides

Packed the “avenue of motorcycle manufacturers”, the large central corridor that houses the manufacturers’ boxes, with the bikes on display and the new 2021 products, ready to be tested on the test tracks, in the squares, or on the roads of the Verona area. Along this welcoming promenade, visitors have been entertained for a long time, enjoying a sort of ideal city where the motorbike is the only protagonist.

BMW Motorrad, at the Motor Bike Expo with a premiere

Motor Bike Expo thus confirmed, even outside its traditional winter location, its ability to bring motorcyclists to meet, highlighted by the return to sociability after the long and painful lockdown. The ribbon cutting was of great impact, with the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia, who wanted the creators and organizers Paola at his side Sum and Francesco Agnoletto. The President of the Province of Verona Manuel also participated Scalzotto, the Mayor of Verona Federico Sboarina and the President of Veronafiere Maurizio Danish.