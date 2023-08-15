The World Championship resumes on the weekend of August 20 with the Austrian GP, ​​tenth round of the 2023 World Championship on the Spielberg circuit, spectacular and fast ups and downs of 4,318 meters with gradients of up to 12%. The race takes place near the August 15 long weekend, the highlight of the summer holidays and potentially favorable for the organization of a sporting event. In reality this is not the case because from 1949 to 2023 the Motomondiale was held in August four times: in 1970 (on a Saturday); in 1982, 2010 and 2021, always on Sundays.