In view of the Austrian GP next weekend, let’s retrace the races held on August 15th: from Ulster, on the crazy Dundrod circuit, up to Brno and the Red Bull Ring itself, with Binder’s sharpness in the wet
The World Championship resumes on the weekend of August 20 with the Austrian GP, tenth round of the 2023 World Championship on the Spielberg circuit, spectacular and fast ups and downs of 4,318 meters with gradients of up to 12%. The race takes place near the August 15 long weekend, the highlight of the summer holidays and potentially favorable for the organization of a sporting event. In reality this is not the case because from 1949 to 2023 the Motomondiale was held in August four times: in 1970 (on a Saturday); in 1982, 2010 and 2021, always on Sundays.
