Their numbers are modest if one takes into account the international dimension of an artist like Rosalía, with 23 million followers on Instagram and 28.5 million on TikTok, but the accounts of the family business Motomami SL —which has her mother, María Pilar Tobella, as sole administrator— closed 2021 in good health. Although income fell from 2.85 million to 2.62 million, profits tripled, going from 58,944 euros in the year of the outbreak of the pandemic to 187,669 euros the following year, according to the accounts deposited in the Mercantile Registry.

According to its own description, the firm offers “services management of artists”, among which he cites the representation of talents, the contracting of concerts and the negotiation of agreements with record companies, publishers, agents, managers, music promoters, producers, sponsors and brands. In addition, he deals with issues such as social network management, issues of marketing, styling services, and accompaniment and assistance to artists, among other activities. Rosalía’s sister, who is also called Pilar, is part of the company, and is her personal stylist.

The company has six employees, five of them permanent and one temporary, compared to four and two respectively in 2020. Personnel expenses totaled 601,792 euros, that is, an average of slightly more than 100,000 euros per worker. She is registered in the Barcelona municipality of Sant Esteve Sesrovires, the place where she was born 30 years ago, where she performed for the first time at 14 and where the family home is located, a wealthy middle-class residence. The singer spends brief periods of rest in the town, which awarded her the title of distinguished neighbor, and her mother has her office in the town from where she manages the work of her little daughter.

The family business started up in 2019, and that was precisely its best year: it declared a turnover of 4.8 million and more than 360,000 euros of profit, its record so far. Before the success of her daughter made her focus on her musical career, Tobella was a commercial director in another family business, Suprametal: dedicated to the manufacture of metal plates, covers and labels.

Rosalía’s income is increasingly diversified. Among the brands with which she has collaborated are giants such as the American Nike —with which she launched a collection of shoes— or Pull & Bear, owned by the Galician empire Inditex. She has also been the image of the French Yves Saint Laurent, with whom she carried out a campaign to promote a line of lipsticks.

