Johann Zarco had another fiery start to the Catalan Grand Prix, being one of the riders involved in the first corner crash. The Frenchman was hit by Enea Bastianini, who had tried to recover his initial 14th place with an all too courageous braking, which led to a domino effect with the crash of five bikes.

Calm but relentless, Zarco pointed the finger squarely at the Italian for this incident, which ultimately only injured Bastianini and for which he received a Long Lap Penalty. “I tried to control the first corner in order not to hit Binder and Oliveira, and I was hit by Bastianini,” said the Pramac rider, who said he was cautious based on his experience in the sprint race. “Yesterday he did the same thing: an excellent start, a rather abrupt first braking and, since I made a little mistake and didn’t enter the corner, he passed, but if I entered the corner, we didn’t pass I got a good start there, I was in the corner, and he actually did the same thing as yesterday, thinking ‘maybe, at least, I’ll pass Zarco’, but he didn’t take into account that he was 100 meters behind”.

An advocate of more cautious starts and strong comebacks once the race got underway, Zarco deplored the Italian rider’s desperate attempt. “He tried to gain maybe more than six places at the start. Sometimes it can happen, and when it happens you’re a hero, but more often than not it can be tragic,” he recalled. “The same thing happened to Spielberg: Jorge [Martín] he did an incredible thing starting 12th and exiting the first corner in sixth position, so he gained six positions. But it happens once or twice a year.”

When asked about the reason for the big crashes in Barcelona, ​​Johann Zarco blamed the riders and not the track: “There’s always someone who loads a little too much. Last year it was Nakagami and this year Bastianini. He can The first corner is a bit tight, but not like Spielberg’s. Today we arrived with more speed, we were already in fifth gear, which means that normally we are around 300 km/h, so we don’t have a clear reference for braking because we never reach 300, we are usually at 350. And then there was a lot of wind, which pushed”.

“The riders need to know this and take into account all this information, but some of them don’t, it seems, they tell themselves that they will try and if it works, it will be fantastic. We know that a lot can happen at the first corner, at the start, in the moments where you can gain more positions, but sometimes you have to accept the fact that you are not having a great weekend and that between gaining three positions or six, certainly, it can change a race for you, but it can also change it in that direction and become a disaster”.

“I look like an old man who says we should check ourselves,” added the 33-year-old Frenchman. “I control myself, but most of the time people say we’re missing the start or that we’ve lost positions… I accept it, but then I try to come back.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A nice 4th place saved by the restart

Unhurt after this accident, Johann Zarco was able to benefit from the red flag displayed for another accident, that of Pecco Bagnaia, which occurred shortly after. Restarting a few minutes later, he settled down to fifth place, only to get back on track five laps from the end and pocket some precious points after these events.

“I’m happy because, after all, I didn’t have much fun, I didn’t do as well as I would have liked, but I’m leaving with 16 points – 3 yesterday and 13 today – and I think that’s important. First of all, it’s not a zero , and that’s satisfying, and +16 is a good feeling. And then you forget about it during the race, but when you come back you’re like ‘actually, I could have stayed in the gravel’, so fourth place is great.”

“It would clearly have been nice to get on the podium, but I was unable to have good pace at the start of the race,” he said. “I started with the medium in front, but it was cold because it was the last one we had for the race and it was the one I crashed with on the first start.”

“We picked up the bike two minutes before the pitlane opened. We checked the wheels and we were able to choose whether to mount a soft warm front tyre, coming from my second bike, or a cold front medium tyre, the one from the accident”, he explained Zarco. “I preferred to take this tyre, make it work at a good temperature and be sure to do the whole race, instead of having problems after half the race with the soft and then being in trouble.”

“I lost some time at the start, but at least I was able to recover. I tried to control the rear tire behind Oliveira and Jorge escaped, so fourth place is good enough. My first and second starts were much better than yesterday, so it’s a great satisfaction for the weekend.”