The silent and wait-and-see attitude adopted by Ducati begins to feel close to Johann Zarco, which has remained on the sidelines waiting for its satellite teams to move into the market, leaving the future of riders who have been giving their best for the brand for years in the hands of third party decisions, which should be taken in Bologna.

Yamaha’s official announcement of the non-renewal of Franco Morbidelli for 2024, who will be replaced by Alex Rins, has triggered a series of moves between two of the Italian brand’s partner teams, Pramac Racing and Mooney VR46. Until a week ago, Valentino Rossi’s team was putting pressure on Ducati to keep Marco Bezzecchi and provide the new jewel of Italian motorcycling with an official bike for next season.

However, the new situation of Morbidelli, a close friend of Rossi and the first rider to enter the Academy, has absolutely changed the scenario: now in Tavullia they see the great opportunity to bring Bezzecchi onto the Pramac tram and “save” Franco by having him take over Bez in the Mooney VR46 team alongside Luca Marini who “will remain at 99.99%”, said Uccio Salucci, team manager, at Silverstone. Furthermore, Ducati has already communicated to Mooney that in 2024 there will be only four factory bikes, two for the factory team and two for Pramac.

As in any movement on the market, there is always someone who gets hurt and in this case it is Johann Zarco, the current Pramac rider, but with a contract with the manufacturer, who is fifth in the general standings. The Frenchman has been feeling the smell of burning for days and has put his agent to work, who among other things met Lucio Cecchinello, the manager of LCR-Honda, where Rins leaves a void to go to Yamaha, a first contact that was well received by the former Italian driver (details here).

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It wouldn’t be a bad challenge,” admitted Zarco, referring to the Honda satellite team, during the British GP. “If you think about winning, staying in the top positions and fighting, as I’ve been doing for a few years now, it’s clear that the place to be is with Ducati, because it’s the best bike. But Honda’s interest is positive. It’s clear that it’s good to have the interest of this type of brand, even if they have difficulties. We have to think about it,” added the Frenchman, who is still waiting for Ducati to offer him the chance to continue.

“My goal is to stay in Ducati with this winning bike and team. We are leading the championship with Pramac, Jorge Martin and I get on well together, so why not continue?”, he rightly asks. Although he is still looking for his first win in the premier class, the Frenchman believes he is consistently competitive. “At the moment, the results are good enough to think about Ducati and the Pramac team with a factory bike,” he says.

As always in these cases, as happened with Morbidelli and others, in a situation like this there is nobody who sees the Superbike World Championship as a worthy outing for a rider who has just turned 33: “I am fifth in the championship, because should I think about Superbikes now?”, he replies with some discomfort when asked about the factory-derived option. “We’re used to saying that if you get good results, you can have your place in MotoGP for next year. I’m doing it and I don’t have the place for next year yet. This makes everything a bit strange. But for sure I won’t go to Superbike. Not because I don’t like it, but because I’m competitive in MotoGP, even if people say I don’t win.”