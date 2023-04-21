After the first three Grands Prix, the outcome of this start to the MotoGP season is positive for Johann Zarco, who is starting his fourth year on the Ducati saddle. Even beyond the results obtained, the Frenchman knows he has often shown a potential that bodes well for the rest of the championship.

“In Portugal, if I had had better pace at the start, I could have got on the podium at the end, but it was a very good fourth place,” said the Pramac Racing rider. “In Argentina, on the other hand, I expected to win in those conditions, but I collided with a too fast Bezzecchi at the start. I didn’t have that speed, but I managed to make a great comeback and conquer a good podium”.

In Texas last weekend, it was all about “saving the day” for him, due to a lack of great feeling. “I was expecting a difficult race, that’s what the circuit wants,” he explained. What worries him about Austin is the type of circuit, “the layout, the bumps”.

Now he is impatient to get back to the European tracks, which are narrower and have a better asphalt quality in his eyes, and he knows that the difficulties imposed by the COTA were really related to his driving. “Even if it’s the same for everyone, I see that I still have to be very relaxed on the bike to save energy. I find it difficult to relax on that track. If I don’t force myself, I feel I can’t set a time, at least in Austin. That’s why I was happy to have a certain pace in the long race and to have managed to put the bike in a good position without forcing too much”.

“If I want to manage the championship well, I think it’s also useful to be able to see the bike’s strengths and weaknesses, and on the weekends when it doesn’t go so well, it’s still positive to be able to do well,” said Johann Zarco, who in the end brought home nine points from this Grand Prix, while a very tiring Sprint had left him empty-handed.

Johann Zarco occupies the cinquième place du championnat

In the championship, he is in fifth place, with still minimal gaps. “I’m fifth and close enough in terms of points. There’s a double race at the weekend, there’s a way to distribute a lot of points.”

Zarco sees a hierarchy emerging and is happy to see himself among the strongest: “I hope to be part of it, this will be the goal. Bezzecchi will be there; he’s leading the championship, he’s started to find good consistency on his bike. Marini too ; he has a little less success in the race, but now he has the speed. I think Fabio (Quartararo) will be back on the tighter tracks; he liked the podium in Austin. Pecco (Bagnaia) is on top, Martin is still performing, but less constant. Therefore, Pecco, Fabio, Zarco, Bezzecchi, Marini… are already some riders”.

“I feel good on the bike,” continued Johann Zarco, who rides the latest version of the Ducati, like the reigning champion. If Pecco Bagnaia gave a rather surprising explanation after the two crashes in Argentina and Texas, the Frenchman is one of the few who understand his sensations, and probably because it is precisely the ease of the Italian that he is looking for.

“Pecco feels so good that he makes the perfect move at the ideal moment, that’s why he goes so fast,” he says. “He has an Italian style, ultra casual on the bike. He’s so relaxed that he has total confidence and at the time of the crash he might not understand it, because he felt so good. For fear of having this crash without really understanding why, I ride tense I don’t crash, I’m missing a few tenths and I get a little more tired, but at least I avoid small crashes like the ones he had in Argentina or Texas”.

“You have to have that relaxation without crashing,” stresses the 32-year-old, still looking for his first MotoGP win. “I want to focus on this, on a relaxed attitude, because I know it’s my weak point. I’m almost the opposite of him on this point. You have to know how to relax because at that level being tense does what I do: interesting races, but. .. there is a but”.

There’s a but, because performance doesn’t come so easily, not like in 2021 when he could feel the “real difference” his Ducati made on the straights. “I could also have had some weaknesses, but I always managed to recover. Now that the others are going fast on the straight, I had to make progress in the corners and it was more difficult. But I feel pretty good”, he promises, visibly confirmed in his choice of change training this winter.

“You need to renew yourself, because you go from one year to the next and you want to be performing. At the highest levels, you understand that repeating what you knew how to do before doesn’t necessarily work, you have to know how to do other things, but over time you also understand that if you try to do something completely different, you don’t even have to lose your qualities.So, I have developed enough techniques on the weak points, and, this year, I want to take back my strong points, with what I filled on my weak points.The winning combination ? We see”.