Johann Zarco signed a two-year contract in the summer to join Team LCR, therefore deciding to interrupt his Ducat parenthesis after four seasons, three of which were spent defending the colors of Prima Pramac Racing.

Last week, in Mandalika, the two-time Moto2 world champion made no secret of the fact that he considered himself the most sensible choice to take Marc Marquez’s place in the official team, after the eight-time world champion announced his move to the Gresini Racing Ducatis in 2024.

In the meantime, the Japanese manufacturer’s interest in Miguel Oliveira has also emerged, but he should free himself from the Aprilia RNF and at the moment it doesn’t seem too simple. However, once he arrived at Phillip Island, the Frenchman made it clear that his 2024 will undoubtedly be with Lucio Cecchinello’s team.

“I really thought I was the natural candidate, but there are many other reasons why it won’t be that way,” Zarco said. “It’s not ideal to arrive in the factory team just because there’s a vacancy. You should be there because they wanted you.”

“The moment Marc told him no, I expected much more enthusiasm from Honda and its official team to push in this direction.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Zarco also explained that his future team principal, Lucio Cecchinello, did not want to lose him, given that he had chosen him as his top man for 2024, adding that this solution is the one that probably gives him the most guarantees on the possibility of extending his career in the premier class.

“It’s logical that Lucio wants to work with me, because I’m fighting for the top 5 in the World Championship, and he believes that this can motivate his sponsors,” said Zarco. “It is better to complete this project with Lucio and Honda, rather than perhaps remaining in the official team for just one year.”

“Perhaps it can also be more interesting for hiring if you have a multi-year project, rather than if you commit to just one year.”

Last week, Oliveira confirmed that he had been approached by Honda about the possibility of becoming Marquez’s replacement, but stressed that he had not yet received a concrete offer to do so.

When asked for an update on the situation today, the Portuguese said: “There is nothing more to add from my side. If an offer arrives, I will have more to say.”