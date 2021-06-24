Johann Zarco he was unable to defend himself at the Sachsenring – a not exactly ideal track for his Ducati – passing only eighth under the checkered flag. This placement made him lose further points in the world championship standings, settling at -22 by leader Fabio Quartararo, while remaining in second position and first of the Ducatisti. The experienced French driver arrives at Assen determined to redeem himself, perhaps recalling the results obtained in the years of the two titles in Moto2, with the victory in 2015 and the second place in 2016. It did not go so well in MotoGP, with the‘eighth place of 2018 as best result, despite the first pole of his experience in the premier class arrived in the Netherlands in 2017. The centaur of Team Pramac was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference on Thursday.

Expectations of victory. “We hope, good results are needed to win the world championship and before the summer break it would be nice to take home some important points. Ducati has huge potential, with this bike we can always go to the podium. At the Sachsenring I was missing something, but the good results obtained in the first part of the season allow me to hope to be able to fight here with Quartararo, who I imagine will be one of the best. “

“I think @ FabioQ20 will be one of the best this weekend “🎙️ – @ JohannZarco1 Some things learned in Germany, Zarco hopes to apply those lessons in Assen 💪#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/vwK6gJ6hqu – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) June 24, 2021

The summer break. “I don’t particularly need it, I could have continued. I like to do several consecutive races, but we will take advantage of the break. Of course, five weeks will be a long time and it will be important to restart well with the two consecutive Austrian races. “

Weak points Ducati. “The tight curves and changes of direction, but this season we also got on the podium on difficult tracks on paper. The performances were also there at the Sachsenring, where we weren’t that far from the podium. “

The Rossi idea on the VR46 Ducati. “He would definitely notice a big speed difference on the forehand. It will depend on him, on his decision, if he finds the motivation and pleasure to get back on track. Certainly he would have new sensations and the will to do better this year and Ducati could give him a hand. “