Some drivers manage to stay fully focused on their performance on track, while the August races are taking a very political turn for others. For the 2024 season there are still some important saddles to assign and a domino effect could be created based on one or the other decision.

Marco Bezzecchi is in a favorable position, he has expressed his desire to remain in the Mooney VR46 team as “plan A”, but he may have to switch to the Pramac Racing team if he wants a factory Ducati, as the brand has strongly reiterated that the division of its bike will remain unchanged next year. “I think I can tell you in Barcelona what decision I will have made,” he said Bez on the Thursday of the Austrian Grand Prix.

If he really has the power to make this decision, Bezzecchi can influence the future of Franco Morbidelli, who we know has a link with VR46 and could take the place left vacant by his training partner. But the Romagnolo’s decision also influences Johann Zarco’s future, because if he goes to Pramac, the Frenchman will have to change teams.

Would there be another place in Ducati for the transalpine? Difficult to say, because they are starting to run short: VR46 still has a place to assign but many suitors. A decision on Fabio Di Giannantonio’s future is also expected for Gresini within the next two or three races, but even in this case there are several candidates even coming from Moto2.

Paolo Campinoti, Pramac team manager, would like to keep the line-up unchanged and Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati Corse Sporting Director, has expressed the desire to keep Johann Zarco. “We are discussing with the teams and the riders, I hope we can find a solution to keep Johann with us,” he said at Silverstone.

But will the Frenchman stay at Casa Ducati? Meanwhile, he already has an offer in hand, that of the Honda satellite team, the LCR line-up that is looking for Alex Rins’ replacement. Zarco knows the structure and has already made a move to that team after leaving KTM mid-season in 2019 and before joining Ducati, where he had relaunched himself.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m not worried, I will have the choice”

Speaking to Canal+, Johann Zarco showed serenity despite the lack of progress in the negotiations: “We knew there would be few changes between Silverstone and Austria, so we’ll wait for this weekend.

“Honda seems to want me more than Ducati. Then, the Ducati is performing well and it’s an excellent bike, so there could be this choice to continue and fight for the win”, analyzed the French rider. Rather than seeing himself in an unstable position, Zarco looks to the positive side: ” I’m not worried. In any case, I will have the choice and that’s a good thing.”

Over the course of his career, the French rider has made courageous choices, such as leaving KTM in the middle of the season and could make another equally courageous one again by going to Honda, given the great difficulties the Japanese company is going through. But at age 33, he may also be looking for a new challenge, or simply be drawn to a team where his work could be put to better use than he currently is.

In 48 starts for the Pramac team since 2021, Johann Zarco has taken 12 podiums and three pole positions. Speaking to the official MotoGP website on Friday morning, his team manager Gino Borsoi reiterated how satisfied he is with Zarco’s contribution: “Of course, if Bezzecchi comes to us I’ll be happy, but if we manage to stay like this I’ll be happy anyway, because what can I ask more of my boys? We are first in the team championship and they have done an incredible job.”

“As team manager I have to say that the season is still long, especially for Zarco, who can still demonstrate more than what he’s doing at the moment. With a little more time, I think he could be a real contender ”, concludes Borsoi.