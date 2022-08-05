He had hoped for it Johann Zarco to be able to compete with Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin for the saddle of the second official Ducati for the 2023 season. The Frenchman would also have had good arguments on his side: it is true that he has not yet won a race this season, but he has still reached the break summer with the role of best Ducati rider in the general classification of the championship. The 32-year-old from Cannes is in fact third at 58 points behind his compatriot Quartararo but with eight points of margin over Pecco Bagnaia and nine over Enea Bastianini. In the end, however, it will most likely be the Beast himself to land in the same box as his compatriot Bagnaia, leaving Martin and Zarco himself in the Pramac team.

Confirmations of this have also come from the French media, according to which the renewal of the permanence of the two-time Moto2 world champion in the Paolo Campinoti is now certain and will be announced towards the end of the month, on the occasion of the Austrian GP scheduled for 21 August. L’Equipe, which took the Pramac-Zarco agreement as a fact, did not, however, indicate the duration of the contact between the two parties. Zarco, who landed in the top-class in 2017, is still chasing his first career victory in the premier class. However, since he started racing for the Pramac team in 2020, he has collected nine podium finishes.