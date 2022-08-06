The 1’57 “767 is a terrifying time trial and could not fail to be worth the Pole Position of the British Grand Prix to Johann Zarco.

The Frenchman was the author of a capital performance in the Silverstone afternoon of the MotoGP, also setting the new track record.

The Pramac Racing rider placed his Ducati in front of everyone, the eighth time for him in his career in the premier class, as thrilled as ever and refreshed from the holidays.

“I am very happy because it is always nice to show that after the break one is energized and ready to take advantage of this condition”, said Zarco as he got off his bike to the Sky Sport microphones.

“Already this morning there was a hope of going under 1’58”, but unfortunately I fell. In the afternoon I think that Free Practice 4 gave me the confidence I needed to put everything together in Qualifying “.

Now the transalpine thinks big, even if remaining with his feet on the ground aware that you have to find that little bit to stay in the lead even during the race.

“We managed to work well between Friday and Saturday, even if I didn’t try the new tail; unfortunately when I should have done it there was a problem with the bike and so I had to get on the other one.”

“In terms of race pace, I think we can be competitive, even if I would like a little more to have the margin to fight with the others and stay ahead. I hope to find him tomorrow.”

In view of the future, his stay in Pramac and on the Borgo Panigale bike now seems certain, even if Zarco prefers to gloss over with style.

“We are working on the contract, there are some details to settle and I think they will be fine in Austria.”