Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ducati’s sporting director Paolo Ciabatti admitted on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring that the 33-year-old Zarco’s intention was to sign a two-season contract, whereas the Italian manufacturer had only offered him one.

“We told Johann that Ducati was interested in him, for a year, and then we would take him to World Superbike. Then, in his desire to stay in MotoGP, he received a two-year offer from LCR. If you want to stay in MotoGP at all costs because you’re 33, and Ducati can only offer you one year, I think the normal thing to do is go the other way,” commented the manager.

Lucio Cecchinello, meanwhile, has confirmed to this writer that he intends to sit down with the #5 this afternoon to resolve the matter and sign the alliance. Zarco will join the Italian manager’s team, with whom he has already raced three Grands Prix in place of the injured Takaaki Nakagami in 2019, the year in which he left KTM this season.

In addition to the engagement of the pilot from Nice, the agreement will have other consequences which will concern third parties. The most striking is the void that would be created at Prima Pramac Racing, which in 2024 will have two latest generation Ducatis.

One will go to Jorge Martin, while it remains to be seen who gets the second. Logic leads us to believe that the Desmosedici GP24 will go to Marco Bezzecchi, who has been pushing for a factory bike for weeks. The first option for the young man from Rimini is to stay with the Mooney VR46. If he decides to do so, next season he will have a GP23 at his disposal. If, on the other hand, he agrees to move to Pramac, his bike will be the most advanced model, the same one with which the two official riders Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will compete.

Ducati’s strategy is to offer number 72 a two-year deal, which would indirectly block his hypothetical departure to Yamaha, should VR46 decide to sign with the brand in view of 2025.

If Bezzecchi decides to stay with VR46, Pramac will be inundated with candidates for the GP24. Publicity commitments from Paolo Campinoti’s facility suggest that at least one of the two drivers should be Italian. This considerably reduces the list of names, essentially leaving it to two: Franco Morbidelli and Tony Arbolino, currently fighting for the Moto2 title.