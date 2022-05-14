The home race went uphill for Johann Zarco. The Pramac Racing driver was in fact penalized at the end of the qualifying session for the French Grand Prix, losing sixth place on the starting grid.

In the minutes of Q2, the television images had shown a Pol Espargaro particularly angry towards the transalpine rider, who proceeded slowly near turn 4, just as the Honda of the Granollers rider arrived behind him, who was therefore forced to have an abortion. his attempt, thus finding himself in 11th place on the grid.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the panel of commissioners, who after examining the episode decided to punish Zarco with a three-position penalty to be served on the starting grid for tomorrow’s race at Le Mans.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This means that the two-time Moto2 champion will move from sixth to ninth on the grid with his Ducati and that the two Suzuki riders of Joan Mir and Alex Rins, but also his teammate Jorge Martin, will take advantage of this. , which will each gain a position, going to occupy those between the sixth and eighth.

A real shame for Johann, who in FP3 this morning was even able to set the best time and the provisional record of the transalpine track, after yesterday he had also put on a show with a very high speed drittone in the gravel just in the same stretch of track. Finding glory in the race, however, will not be easy starting from the third row, since the characteristics of the track do not favor overtaking. Never say never though, because tomorrow the rain could also arrive.