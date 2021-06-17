The great continuity is proving to be the hallmark of the first part of the season of Johann Zarco, capable of getting four second places out of seven races. The top rider of the Pramac Ducati team can also complain about the crash at Portimao, which could have given him important points for the classification, being -14 behind the leader Fabio Quartararo. Back from the square of honor in Barcelona, ​​Zarco aims in Germany to improve a palmares definitely lacking in the premier class on the Sachsenring track, between the retirement in 2019 and two ninth places in 2017 and 2018. Better went in the lower categories, where he can boast a success in 2016 in Moto2 and two other podiums, equally divided between Moto2 and Moto3. The ducatista was among the protagonists of the press conference on Thursday.

Expectations Sachsenring. “I try to be positive, not to get too unbalanced. The media say this is not the best track for Ducati. I don’t agree with them, we have some surprises in store, as happened in the past. I can’t wait to understand what feeling we will have with the track. We have several elements that could lead us to have a good feeling here. “

Marc Marquez. “I think he will fight for the podium, I don’t know for the win. It has an advantage built up over the past few years. In addition, he did some good tests in Barcelona on Monday and was able to rest. It will have been difficult for him to do one race after another. Someone could bet some money on him. I will have to do my calculations, Marc does not hesitate when he has to overtake and these are things to consider if we want to fight for the podium. “

The penalties. “Speaking with other people at home, I was told that penalizing Quartararo after the race was not right. The rules are made with safety in mind, but this sanction has been criticized a lot and having taken it after the race did not simplify things. “

Ducati with eight bikes in 2022. “It means the company is doing well and shows the potential of our bike. It could be an optimal situation to make the most of the potential. Care must be taken not to supply too many bikes, in order not to lose something. But I don’t think Ducati will make this mistake. “

Role of the Race Direction. “In some moments you have to make decisions instantly, other times there are objective rules such as the limits of the track. Although we all know that pinching the green is not beneficial. We have to accept the decisions of the Race Direction. “

Ducati with 3 official motorcycles. “It is an opportunity to have three riders capable of winning races. The spirit that exists between me, Pecco and Jack is beautiful, there is a good climate and Ducati supports us. I myself receive great support from Ducati. “