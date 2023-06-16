Marc Marquez lost the front of his Honda under braking at turn 1 during FP2 at the Sachsenring, and his bike ended up hitting the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati in the hands of Johann Zarco.

Zarco’s bike was literally destroyed in this tangle, but both riders were unharmed. Marquez, however, later blamed the Frenchman for the crash, believing he wasn’t looking where he was going.

Neither driver felt that the nature of the pit exit (on the outside of turn one) was to blame, and comparisons were drawn with a similar incident between Pol Espargaro and Danilo Petrucci at Aragon in 2016.

Commenting on the incident, Zarco believes that attributing the blame to him is wrong and that Marquez is “losing a bit of control when he speaks”.

“I think you can say it was a racing incident,” said Zarco. “It can happen, although it would be better if it didn’t happen. We can say that exiting the pitlane is a bit complicated, but we are used to it and we try to be careful, like I was when I tried to exit.”

“I was waiting outside, I came out of the pitlane, then I braked, turned around and saw a big group coming. I lifted the bike, then I saw Marc’s bike coming. I lifted the bike a little more my bike and he only hit my bike and not my legs or feet.”

“For one thing, he could have at least come when I was down. I can understand him wanting to run to the garage to do another time attack, but with the red flag he could have stopped to see if everything was okay.”

“I like the way Marc is riding and the way he’s pushing. He’s a champion, but he’s losing control a bit when he talks. He should think twice before speaking, because the idea of ​​saying it’s his fault mine is not acceptable”.

“I’m a good guy and he can’t blame me because I’m a good guy. It happened in another big crash three years ago (in Austria in 2020 with Franco Morbidelli). Three years ago I got hit in the back and everyone was saying that it was my fault. Today it would have been better not to do this, but at least to apologize”.

“I saw him 15 minutes after rehearsal. He came right over and said, ‘I was scared.’ which is a bit sad.”

Zarco added that he felt some pain in his back after the crash, but that he is physically fine, while his bike will need to be completely rebuilt for Saturday.

“I’m fine, physically I’m fine,” he said. “I took a good hit on the top of my butt, so I couldn’t move right away. It felt weird, but nothing seems to be broken.”

“Now I’ll check with the physio if everything is ok for tomorrow. But everything is ok. We just have a badly wrecked bike, which the mechanics will have to fix until late.”

“Tomorrow we’ll have a new chassis because mine was destroyed. But that’s part of the story. We just have to check our words because I’m not a fool and you can’t blame me. It’s just ridiculous,” he concluded.