The past year will be remembered by Marc Marquez for the long-awaited return to competition and victory. The Catalan rider of Honda HRC has in fact managed to score three wins – Sachsenring, Austin and Misano – showing everyone that his talent has remained unchanged, even in the face of obvious physical difficulties that still limited him to injured arm in 2020 in Jerez de la Frontera. The diplopia that emerged after an accident in training towards the end of the season, however, forced the champion from Cervera to raise the white flag for the last two commitments of the championship and for the tests, and to date there is still no certain date on his recovery. , so much so that we begin to hypothesize a possible absence from the Sepang tests at the beginning of the season scheduled for February.

In an interview granted to Dazn, Ducati Pramac rider Johann Zarco expressed his esteem towards his rival: “Even though he has less physical abilities than in the past, he has shown an incredible condition. And this, paired with his talent, allowed him to achieve victories in 2021, despite lacking strength in one arm. There aren’t many riders like Marc Marquez. He was a Superman, in fact, he still is“, Said the expert transalpine centaur.