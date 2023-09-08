The rumors that Marc Marquez from Gresini next year, far from being materialized but never denied by Ducati, are shaking the MotoGP paddock at Misano. In the hypothesis that this transfer, unexpected but whose credibility is gaining ground every day, goes through, the situation at Honda could make things go in favor of Johann Zarco.

The Frenchman, future Honda LCR team rider, is already fully aware of this. Therefore, he observes but does not refuse to imagine the scenario that would await him in the event that Marquez takes the radical decision to leave the winged House. At stake is the official saddle of the Repsol Honda team.

“This offers me the opportunity to be in the factory team,” observes Johann Zarco in a very pragmatic way. “Economically, I would make more money. Also, as they are Honda’s number one choice, if there comes a time when there is no one left in the Repsol team…”.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The transalpine rider explains what leads him to do this reasoning: “I have a contract with HRC which places me at Cecchinello’s. But then, in my opinion, I can have the option of getting on a factory bike. We will see. At first he is shocking, but the more he talks about it, the more it is said that it is possible to see Marquez leave. Suddenly, this would allow Honda to be even more at the center of the project and that’s not bad. It can work in my favor, it’s a positive thing.”

The Pramac standard-bearer was asked if such a large domino effect could cause a hitch in Cecchinello’s satellite team, after the effort made to catch Zarco. The pilot nods: “I agree, but we have to see. We’ll see when the time comes.”

Zarco then returns to the rumors and the attitude of Marc Marquez, who has been in a stalemate for several days. So he takes a gamble: “The problem is that if he goes to Gresini, he’ll be missing a rider somewhere else. I have no idea, but when I see him smile, he says he has a contract and things don’t suddenly change… the smile is funny”.

The only certainty is that Johann Zarco will be a Honda rider in a few months, with a future that may still be lasting in MotoGP. It remains to be seen in what place it will be in the project of the Japanese brand.