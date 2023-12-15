Frenchman Johann Zarco concluded his fourth and final season as a Ducati rider in fifth place in the World Championship, after obtaining his first MotoGP victory in Australia with Prima Pramac Racing.

Zarco has signed to join Honda with Team LCR for the next two seasons, starting in 2024, to restart a partnership that lasted just three races in 2019, when he was called upon to replace the injured Takaaki Nakagami.

He had been offered a one-year deal to stay with Ducati in 2024, but would have likely been diverted to World Superbike after that, which he didn't feel was adequate for still being a top-5 rider in MotoGP.

After the Valencia Grand Prix, in which he crossed the finish line third but was promoted to second due to a penalty for Fabio Di Giannantonio, Zarco admitted he had considered retiring from MotoGP before it showed up Honda's opportunity.

“It's easy to answer with the victory at Phillip Island, because it's always the best result we could achieve,” he said when asked what he was most proud of in his time with Ducati.

Photo by: LCR Honda MotoGP Team Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

“But also the consistency with which I achieved the top 5 in the World Championship in 2021 and also this year. We are learning new things with the Sprints. I didn't get many points on Saturday, but at least I kept fifth position in the championship”.

“I thought I'd stop at the end of this season, but then I had this opportunity, feeling fresh enough to do another two years. I'm quite proud of that, of finding this new energy to do this season, get on the podium, get the win , consistency and then looking forward to the future.”

Zarco made his first outing on a Honda since the 2019 Valencia GP during last month's post-season test. The Frenchman was just over a second behind and finished 17th after completing 61 laps with the 2024 RC213V, beating his new teammate Nakagami by seven tenths.