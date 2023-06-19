Johann Zarco had a solid race taking his third podium in the long race. Third at Le Mans, third at Mugello, he conquered the bronze medal again on Sunday, behind the duo Martín-Bagnaia, who dominated on Sunday at the Sachsenring.

Fourth on the grid, Zarco hoped to have the speed necessary for victory, but after losing some time at the start, he only completed the first lap in eighth position. However, he was soon able to get back on track by getting rid of Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaró, albeit with some scuffles.

“I got off to a pretty good start,” he told French broadcaster Canal+. “Bezzecchi also got off to a good start. I know he’s very good on braking and he managed to go fast. I wasn’t able to catch him at the start. Then Aleix arrived very strong, because starting with the soft tire he tried to make a gap in the first lap. I saw that the others weren’t able to make good use of the rear grip, I was quite good but I wasn’t able to find the gap correctly, even though I felt it wasn’t strong on the first lap”.

“When Aleix arrived and pushed everyone a bit, he pushed me a bit on the downhill too. However we touched, especially at the next corner, on the exit, where Álex Márquez got a little closer. I wasn’t able to I saw him and he hit me in the thigh. Even though I didn’t have space, I had to try and I tried to pass Bezzecchi on the outside. This allowed me to start picking up some pace.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the fifth lap, Johann Zarco also passed Jack Miller, then it was Luca Marini who suffered his superiority just before halfway through the race. “After that, I did my best to get up front as fast as possible. Marini and Binder were still going quite strong. When Binder overtook Marini, I was able to pass,” he explained. “Behind Binder, I tried to check my rear tyre, because we know that at a certain moment this rear tire loses performance, so I tried to do my best to check it.”

For seven laps, the Frenchman maintained fourth place, gradually closing in on Binder. But then the KTM rider made a mistake and he took the opportunity to take third place and confirm it later, with the two front runners already out of reach by that point.

“He made a mistake and I found myself in third position, and in the end we had to manage the gap from Bezzecchi. It was a bit difficult because with four laps to go I started to get tired. The distance was under control”, added Johann Zarco.

The gap to his pursuer has been closed, and this advantage will not have been in vain knowing that he had a great deal of energy going into the final lap when his front wheel suddenly flew off! “I nearly crashed at the first corner: oh, that put me under a bit of stress!”, he smiles, “But that’s okay, a good third place. I wasn’t able to keep up with the first two at the end of the race But in any case we are improving in every detail and the performances have been those of three good weekends”.

It is in fact the third consecutive Sunday that Johann Zarco climbs onto the podium, a result to which he can add a second place in Argentina. He leaves Sachsenring in fourth place in the championship, 51 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia and 35 points behind teammate Jorge Martín, who scored one-two this weekend.

With Basile Davoine