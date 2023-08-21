At the end of a surprising “soap opera”, Johann Zarco confirmed that he will race with the LCR Honda team for the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP seasons, after having rejected an offer from Ducati. During the Austrian Grand Prix, when confirming his future destination, the Frenchman hastened to underline his feeling of being more desired by Honda, and the difference between the contract offered to him by the two parties.

The Japanese brand was proposing a two-year contract in MotoGP, while the one from Borgo Panigale envisaged the renewal of the contract for a year in the premier class before directing it towards Superbike. An offer not exactly in line with his desire for contractual stability and with his feeling that he still has what it takes to stay in the league.

“This year I’ve had a different approach to training and race weekends, and this has given me great energy to see myself in MotoGP for longer,” he explained during interviews on Sunday evening. “Over the past two years, even though I got good results, often fought for the podium and was always consistent, close to the top 5 in the championship, it was difficult to re-sign with Ducati. And this year was even more difficult”.

Furthermore, apart from the simple fact of being able to ride a Ducati next year, Zarco confirms that the negotiation had not yet clarified whether or not he had raced in the Pramac team. This factor contributed even more to rejecting Ducati’s offer, thus preferring a total change to a half measure: “If I hadn’t been sure of staying with Pramac, I wouldn’t have wanted to face the challenge of joining another team. although the bike is still the best at the moment. If I had to change team, it was better to switch to another project.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The memory of the KTM experience

These strong words bring back memories of his decision to go to KTM in 2018 for the 2019 season, even if the other opportunity presented to him was to join the official Honda team alongside Marc Marquez. A memory that Zarco himself cannot hide: “I am very happy with Honda’s interest. I will be curious to see the bike next February. I’m sure they have the power to invest if they need to try and find a solution, and I’ll be proud to find that path with them. I keep thinking that the one who can win with the bike, as soon as he works better, will be Marc, because he’s still an incredible rider when he feels good.”

“I’m happy to secure my future a bit and I’ll face this challenge with Lucio Cecchinello. We already met four years ago (when he replaced Takaaki Nakagami for three races in 2019, ed) and the feeling had been good. At the time I had a good feeling with Honda, so I’m not afraid and I’m much more ready than in the past. I had a bad experience with the KTM and this seems to be almost the same ‘moment’. Things are going well with Ducati and I’m going to Honda. However, I’m much more mature and believe I can handle difficult situations, but also be ready for positive situations when they come.”

When asked directly if the transition from the current best bike to perhaps the worst one was part of the overall appeal of this LCR Honda project, Zarco replies that he agrees and believes he will be in a better position than in 2019 to tackle any difficulties that may arise. introduce himself: “Yes. I’ll be able to control my nerves, I wasn’t able to when I was with KTM, but I only had the experience of the Yamaha. My riding style has changed a lot in the last year with the Ducati. I could have kept my natural style, the one I had with the Yamaha, but now I can’t do it”.

“In Austria, for example, I did half and half and that didn’t help me get a good result. But I’m changing things and I’m much more aware of what’s going on. I like having this control. I prefer to win, but I I also like to see a lot of things, understand better how the riders behave or how good you can be on the bike. Again, I’m still very competitive, so it’s a good time to try. Securing these two years will take some of the stress out of me from behind, so I can look a little further ahead and build something different”.

Construction that will involve the creation of good foundations, especially during his first contact with Honda after the current season. Logically, this should take place in Valencia after the last Grand Prix. “I think I’ll be allowed to ride the Honda in Valencia, but I’m not sure we’ll do this test. I think more in February, but if we have a test I’ll be the first to be happy because it will be very important to get the first sensations and to get to know the new team”.

However, he hasn’t forgotten his current team and his ambitions, given that there are ten Grands Prix of the 20 scheduled for this year left: “There is still half a season left to finish the year and clearly, as a professional, I will do my best. I want to to fight for the top 5 in the championship, which is always an honorable position in this category, and I want to fight for Pramac to keep the first place in the team championship. It would be the best season for Pramac”.

With Lena Buffa