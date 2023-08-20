The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the current season and he was signed directly with Ducati, the brand that pays him the salary to race with Prima Pramac Racing. For weeks, Johann Zarco waited for news from the Italian team about his future, news that didn’t arrive and that prompted the rider’s agent to enter into negotiations with other teams, in particular with Team LCR, Lucio Cecchinello’s Honda satellite team .

Only this week, following Marco Bezzecchi’s refusal to join the Pramac team, Ducati approached Zarco to offer him a one-year contract and the promise of a future in World Superbike. An offer that seems to have come too late given that Zarco has communicated to the Bologna-based company that he will not continue next season.

A meeting was scheduled for Saturday between the rider’s representative and HRC to define an agreement that would allow Zarco to race for two years with LCR and official material.

“The decision will be made tomorrow (Sunday, ed),” said the Frenchman in the Spielberg paddock on Saturday afternoon. “I don’t want to go home to decide, I want to be free next week,” he added.

“The two proposals are very clear. Honda offers me a good project in the MotoGP. With my experience, I’d be happy to be able to give feedback to the Japanese manufacturer. The project is for two years with an option for a third.” Zarco affirmed, clearly in favor of this option.

“With Ducati, the offer is for one year and they see me in World Superbike in the future. It could be a good thing, but since I see myself competitive in MotoGP, it’s difficult that they see me in World Superbike. But on the other hand part, Ducati has the winning bikes in both championships. For this reason, I will make my decision tomorrow,” he explained.

Even if everything suggests that the matter will be closed this Saturday evening and that the Frenchman will ride for LCR for the next two seasons, Zarco was disappointed by the news.

“It was a difficult day. An announcement was made in the morning, which was rushed. The proposal reached me but I hadn’t made a decision yet and this discouraged me a bit,” admitted the Cannes pilot.