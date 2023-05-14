A third place on tiptoe. Johann Zarco’s name probably won’t appear on the front pages of the sports news together with that of the other protagonists of the Grand Prix, but the French rider has nevertheless carved out a small piece for himself in the history books for having obtained the podium in the thousandth MotoGP race .

A result without a shadow of a doubt unexpected, because the …Continue reading

#MotoGP #Zarco #Good #pace #limit #Happy #podium