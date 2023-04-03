Wet race, race… by Zarco! The Argentine Grand Prix gave great entertainment in the Sunday race, held in the rain which rewarded Marco Bezzecchi, winner for the first time in MotoGP. But once again, these difficult conditions exalt the riding of Johann Zarco, who today achieved his first podium of the season, conquering an excellent second position.

The Frenchman of the Pramac team started from the second row, in the early stages of the race he found himself “stuck” in the traffic in the center of the group, without sparing himself in the fight with his rivals. Without hesitation, Zarco engaged in a duel with Aleix Espargaro, only to then set a wild pace in the second half of the race and climb back up to the podium positions.

Once he overtook Franco Morbidelli and took fourth position, he grabbed Alex Marquez in just a few corners, launching his attack in the final stages of the race and conquering a second position that smells of triumph after a not particularly easy start to the race. In the first laps he seemed to be waiting, in reality Zarco explained that he couldn’t find the right rhythm, which he then got into in the last stages of the long race at Termas de Rio Hondo.

“I did the best I could at the start,” explains the Pramac rider. “I got a good start and did the first corners well, but then I lacked a bit of pace at the start. So I knew that at some point by crossing the lines I could have a certain advantage. I knew it, I tried to lose as little as possible, but the front runners got off to a very strong start! I’d like to have a little more pace in the dry too. Now I can get off to a good start, but there comes a moment when I lack pace, I’m at the limit on the bike and I almost have to wait for the others to drop the rear grip a bit to be able to take advantage of the style a bit, which is different but pays a lot in the end”.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco then makes a comparison with the last wet race held last year in Buriram, Thailand, in which he finished in fourth position: “It was very similar, but in Thailand I had many more problems at the start of the race. Today, even though it seems like I’ve come a long way, at the beginning I managed to have a little more confidence, it’s just that I was at the limit. At Buriram, on the other hand, at the beginning I didn’t feel the bike well and I arrived too late to think about the podium. Here I started to make a comeback earlier because I had more feeling, but I didn’t really see Bezzecchi, I had to look far ahead. So I told myself that at least I would try for the podium”.

The man of the day is undoubtedly Marco Bezzecchi, who not only triumphed for the first time in MotoGP, leaping to the top of the world championship, but also gave Ducati its first victory at Termas de Rio Hondo. Zarco praises his team-mate, who made the difference today: “Bezzecchi’s example is fantastic, because he did a great job, he was very competitive throughout the weekend”.

“At a certain moment I didn’t want to risk too much, even on Saturday morning in the wet with dry tires maybe there was too much confidence on my part which maybe made me lose a little bit of confidence that I needed immediately instead. At the start of the race the feeling with the front was quite good and I had a good battle, but I couldn’t really exploit good acceleration, I was sliding and the traction control was holding me back a bit. Then at a certain moment I manage to do something different and move forward”, concludes Zarco.