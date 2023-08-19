MotoGP, Zarco between Honda and Ducati

Honda or Ducati? Looking only at the MotoGP standings, few would opt for the Japanese manufacturer right now. But in the life and career choices of the pilots, the feedback from the track counts up to a certain point. Feelings, motivations and – of course – money also matter. So here is that for Johann Zarco Honda’s hypothesis makes more sense: it’s an economically profitable project (much more than Ducati), medium-long term (the contract would be at least two years), with potential that only time will tell if it will bring the wing back home gilded to the old glories; above all, Honda is flattering Zarco by putting him at the center of the project and making him feel important, while in Ducati he is one of many.

The Frenchman hasn’t chosen his future yet, but he will soon. The announcement will arrive in a few hours, also because the contract with Ducati expires at the end of the year and both at Borgo Panigale and in Japan they need to know who to count on for 2024.

Zarco’s words

“There has been a bit of a mess about my future: I have two proposals in hand, from Ducati and Honda. It’s true that with Honda there’s the possibility of looking further ahead with a two-year contract plus one, while with Ducati we can’t do more than one year. Perhaps they already see me in Superbike, which could also be interesting, but if I can fight among the leaders in MotoGP I don’t want to imagine myself now in the factory derivatives, maybe later“, said the French a Sky Sports MotoGP. “The two proposals are clear, I’ll talk to Ducati shortly and I’ll make a decision at the end of the weekend to be more relaxed. It was good to see Honda so interested. It may seem normal for the difficult situation they are experiencing, but it’s nice to feel wanted. This is why the proposal is to be evaluated, I have to think a bit“.

The Prima Pramac Racing team rider also commented on his unfortunate race, which in fact lasted one corner but continued for another 11 laps to evaluate the pace in view of tomorrow: “Too bad about the crash, because starting from 10th was complicated but I had a good start. I had recovered some position from the outside, but there was contact. When I left I got some rhythm and tried the rhythm for tomorrow, I was surprised to have a fast pace. We hope to get out of the first corner well and if we could finish in the top 5 it would be a good result“.