As we told you this morning, Yamaha is having difficulties with the homologation of its fairing, which would be too large compared to the measures imposed by the MotoGP regulations.

From that point of view, time is starting to run out, given that the basic aerodynamic package for the season must be homologated in time for the first free practice session of the inaugural race, therefore in less than two weeks.

However, experiments continued in the Iwata manufacturer’s garage during the Portimao tests to try to improve the aerodynamics of the M1. Yesterday Franco Morbidelli made the debut of the new wings fixed to the highest part of the hull, without commenting too much on the outcome of this test, saying only that he understood what the best compromise was.

Yamaha motorcycles Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This morning then the Japanese technicians “doubled up”, mounting another double profile a little further down, again on the Italian rider’s bike. If you count the two on the front fairing, the M1 now has the shape of a sort of triplane.

For the moment, however, we haven’t seen the Formula 1-style rear wing that Maio Meregalli promised on the eve of the Portuguese two-day event, but it cannot be denied that Yamaha’s commitment on the aerodynamic front so far has been important in this pre -championship.

