Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo has yet to commit to Yamaha beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of 2022, and has also been linked to a possible brand change in recent weeks.

During the weekend in Austin, the Quartararo manager revealed that he had had contact with rival teams and Fabio himself has repeated several times since the beginning of the year that his future is open, not being satisfied with the progress made by Yamaha. during the winter, especially on the engine front.

Speaking exclusively with Motorsport.com during this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, Lin Jarvis said he is in constant contact with Quartararo’s management for the new deal, which he hopes to close by the end of June.

“Yes, we are in contact, of course,” Jarvis said when asked about the situation in the negotiations with Quartararo.

“We are always in contact with his management and are – I can say – in close contact with each other at the moment, putting together what we believe will be an attractive package and proposal for him for the future”.

“For sure, he’s our number one priority. There’s no question about that, I think it’s obvious to everyone. I want to believe that Yamaha is the first option in his head too.”

“So, it is important for us that he feels confident in this in this process, as well as comfortable with the program that we will put together for 2023 and 2024. Since he has achieved a good result (in Portugal), many people they said this could affect the negotiations. “

“Not really, because it’s not just about this season, not about today or tomorrow. It’s just about knowing if he has faith in our plans for the next two years.”

Regarding when a possible deal could be closed, he added: “Of course I have a timeline in mind, but I will give you a political answer. So, I would say before the summer break, by the end of June in my opinion we should conclude. And that would be nice. if we could do it before then. “

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha must also discuss a new agreement with its satellite team, RNF Racing, having committed for just one year with the structure of Razlan Razali, born after the surprise release of the Petronas SRT at the end of last season.

While admitting that he is not satisfied with the results achieved by the team so far in 2022 – with only one top 10 in the first five races – Jarvis said he was satisfied with the structure and optimistic about the renewal of the agreement.

“Due to the fact that a lot of things changed during the middle of last season with Petronas SRT, with unexpected things like the cancellation of the Moto2 and Moto3 program or the title sponsor change, there were many reasons why we thought it was more prudent to enter into an annual deal, “Jarvis said.

“So I would say that at the moment we are happy with the collaboration we have. I think the team is finding a certain stability.”

“It was a very difficult situation for that team. The transition over the winter must have been hard and difficult work for them. But now they seem to have stabilized. But are we happy with the results and performances so far? No, I don’t think so. that we are “.

Then he added: “But I would say that from the team’s point of view they are doing well. We have until the end of June to make our decision, but I am optimistic that we will renew with RNF.”