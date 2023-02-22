According to Motorsport.com, Alonso Lopez met with Yamaha Director Lin Jarvis on the Saturday of the Valencia Grand Prix last November. In that meeting, which took place in the office that the Iwata company has installed in the Cheste paddock, the Briton showed the Madrid rider his interest in having him in the team in the short term.

At first it almost even seemed that Yamaha was thinking of Lopez as a possible replacement for Franco Morbidelli, who in 2022 had the worst season of his career. Despite the poor performance of the Roman, however, the top management of Iwata have decided to respect the contract signed with him, which expires in 2023, and give him an extra season as long as he reacts.

In any case, the very tough competition that exists in the current MotoGP grid makes the passage of a rider from Moto2 directly to an official team less fruitful. This reinforces Yamaha’s intention to create a space for Lopez once operations are closed, which will allow it to recover the satellite team it lost at the end of 2022, when RNF switched to Aprilia. The market and common sense lead us to think that the most logical option would be an agreement between Yamaha and VR46, even though Valentino Rossi’s team has a contract that binds it to Ducati until 2024.

Alonso Lopez, +Ego Speed ​​Up Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lopez was the big revelation of the last season in the intermediate class. After competing in just four races in 2021 and being without a bike in 2022, the Spaniard was chosen by Luca Boscoscuro (SpeedUp) when the season had already begun. In his debut at Le Mans he ended up crashing, but the following appointment at Mugello represented his turning point, which then led him to sign his first podium at Silverstone (a second position) and win at Misano. This was the first of two claims he won. Although he only contested 14 races, Lopez finished the championship in eighth position in the general standings, just 9.5 points behind Celestino Vietti in seventh.

His explosive arrival aroused the interest of Jarvis, who wasted no time: “We all know how this world works. My job is also to be updated on the alternatives that the market offers. This can apply to pilots, engineers and more. In the case of the riders, I think I know how to do a good analysis of the options that exist,” explained the Yamaha director a few days ago to Motorsport.com.