Once RNF decided to switch bike suppliers to become an Aprilia satellite team for 2023, Yamaha was left with no reaction time and no options to maintain its satellite structure for this season. Suzuki’s farewell confirmed, the Iwata-based manufacturer remains the only one that will compete with only two bikes, a circumstance that is not ideal in the current situation, in which the development of prototypes during the year has become a crucial aspect.

The Japanese manufacturer is determined to recover its second team as soon as possible, although market limitations may complicate this operation a bit. The recent agreement between RNF and Aprilia and the tradition that exists in the relationship between Pramac and Ducati on the one hand and between LCR and Honda on the other, lead us to think that it is difficult for Yamaha to get involved. Even more if we think that in both cases there are existing contracts. For his part, Gresini is the only one left out at the end of this season, but given the stability that the team managed by Nadia Padovani has found, there is no intention of changing supplier. This being the case, the most sensible solution is to imagine an agreement between Yamaha and VR46, even though the Italian team is also linked to Ducati for 2024.

This hypothesis makes sense if we take into consideration the many variables that can come into play. On the one hand, the most obvious: the relationship between Valentino Rossi, owner of the VR46, and the House of the three tuning forks. We must not forget that VR46 manages the Yamaha structure in Moto2 (MasterCampo) and has a close relationship with the official team box in MotoGP: there is Franco Morbidelli, the VR46’s own representative. The Roman is under the magnifying glass due to his lack of performance and would have all the wealth in the world if the Tavullia team became, as the SRT (Sepang Racing Team) team was initially supposed to be, a springboard for the candidates who want to get on the official M1.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

To crown all of this, the speech by Jorge Viegas, President of the FMI, on the occasion of the end-of-year meeting, in which he spoke all too clearly in front of the microphones, should not be underestimated: “Valentino’s team will switch from Ducati to Yamaha in 2024 There’s nothing confirmed yet, but here’s the gist. It is something I share with you, so that next year there will be 4 Yamahas and 6 Ducatis on the track”, commented Viegas.

When Motorsport.com asked for comments on those claims and medium-term future prospects, Lin Jarvis declined to respond to Viegas, but did offer some details of the strategy he wants to apply to return to running four M1s: “I don’t want to comment on what Viegas said, I would just like everyone to respect their area of ​​influence”.

“It is clear that we would like to have a satellite team as soon as possible, but there are various elements to take into consideration. The first of these is that we need to have a competitive bike to convince anyone that a bike change is worth it. Then we have to be able to offer a good deal, with support at all levels. Finally, it is necessary to respect the contracts of the possible interested parties and its current suppliers. If we can’t make it concrete in 2024, we’ll do it in 2025”, explained the Yamaha director speaking to the author of these lines in the office installed in Sepang during the group tests ten days ago.

Ever since Ducati chose its policy of extreme collaboration with its customers, whom it considers allies, both Honda and Aprilia have embraced this choice. Up until 2022, Yamaha saw its satellite team as a business, an extra source of revenue. First with Tech3, then with the SRT team and finally with RNF. However, it is undeniable that the competitiveness of the world championship has increased in recent times, and giving up obtaining data for purely profit does not seem the best plan. This led Yamaha to change focus: “We didn’t focus directly on Ducati. But the package we will offer when the time comes will not be the same as we were offering five years ago. Relations with the satellite teams are now very close”.