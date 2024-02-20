Fabio Quartararolo complains. On a track with very high grip like that of Qatar, the French driver criticizes the lack of grip on the rear tyre, especially when he uses new Michelin tires to attempt the time attack. Result: the M1 fails to extract the potential that could exist in the Japanese MotoGP and the transalpine risks finding himself back in the middle of the group, renewing a situation that saw him in great difficulty last year.

The team, however, does not seem defenseless in the face of the (right) criticism of the 2021 world champion. On the first day of testing on the Lusail track, the Iwata technicians introduced some changes that should go in the right direction, but for now they have not given the expected results.

The most striking innovation was certainly the adoption of two exhaust solutions: the usual salami-slice type that blows downwards near the rear swingarm was replaced by the version with the long tube that blows under the tail on the side right, taking up concepts widely developed by others to make the most of the effect of blowing hot exhaust gases.

Aprilia on the RS-GP24 has modified the tail to transform it into an F1 memory extractor and Yamaha's changes give the sensation that it is pursuing similar solutions, but with terribly slower reaction times compared to the Italian teams, which are very reactive in the evolution of the latest aerodynamic ideas.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing: here are the three vertical flaps on the tail Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The appearance of three vertical flaps applied to the existing standard solution also aroused curiosity on the M1: the three elements create blowings and have the function of creating downforce during braking, also cleaning the flow of the wake with air that can be stabilized, also improving efficiency on the straight in search of better top speeds. A sign that the cantilevered rear wing did not meet the expectations of the technicians.

The creation is clearly fake with parts in rapid prototyping, but there is the anxiety of finding solutions to work on because a season is now upon us…