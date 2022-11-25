Yamaha were unable to update their engine due to reliability issues in 2022 and the lack of power on the bike was often cited by Fabio Quartararo as a reason for his difficulty battling with the Ducati armada: disadvantaged on the straights , the Frenchman then struggled to make the most of his cornering skills, being slowed by his rivals in those parts of the circuit.

This cornering efficiency is often described as the perfect combination of the qualities of Quartararo and the M1, but is it as effective as it is believed? The Japanese bike has long been praised for its agility, but in reality this feature has gradually been lost and improvements are now needed across the bike. “In general I think the improvements to be made do not only concern the engine,” confirmed the team manager of the official Yamaha squad, Maio Meregalli, in the MotoGP podcast. “Certainly the engine is the most important area to improve, but there are others.”

“There’s the aerodynamics and the level of grip. If you have good grip you can have better acceleration and get out of the corners faster. Overall, the package works, but we need to take it a little further, in general” .

Philosophy changed by compulsion

Quartararo confirmed the need for improvement “to get around in the second half of the corners”, but Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow went further, describing a more aggressive and difficult to handle bike than the one he tested from 2011 to 2013 in Tech3. In his opinion, a step back is needed.

“We have to make the bike softer, more peaceful, that’s a certainty,” underlined the Englishman. “We have to work on this aspect for next year. If you look, previously the slowest Yamaha (in terms of top speed) was also the fastest on the whole circuit. Now we’re trying to get faster and faster and it’s difficult, so I think in a sense we have to go back in philosophy”.

However, this step back seems technically impossible. According to Lin Jarvis, the handling that Yamaha has been known for in the past, particularly in 2016 and 2019, has broken down, and this is the result of changes to the inline-four that required a chassis modification.

“There is no doubt that we have had two very smooth bikes in the past,” the director of Yamaha Motor Racing recalled to the championship’s official website. “The first was that of 2016; everyone loved it and before 2019 everyone said: ‘I want to rediscover that feeling of 2016’. Then in 2019 we had a competitive bike, which gave good sensations and everyone enjoyed riding it And indeed, when we changed the engine specification, we had to change the chassis design. We couldn’t go back to the old chassis with this engine.”

Fabio Quartararo

There were still some changes, but only Fabio Quartararo managed to get the best out of the bikes introduced in the last two years: “We tried different frame solutions to try and find that great feeling of confidence. We found something in 2021; Fabio was much happier, especially in terms of confidence with the front of the bike, because he felt he could put it anywhere. But in fact we have lost some of the fluidity that the Yamaha had before. We are not trying to go back to 2019, but to find an overall better package.”

Meregalli also acknowledged that Yamaha has lost some of its strengths, but said the 2022 bike is “better than the 2019 one”, with comparisons that don’t overlook developments made by other brands: “First of all, the Yamaha is faster. On the other hand, on some aspects we have lost something. But also we must not underestimate the fact that everyone else has improved, so maybe it looked better in 2019 because our competitors were not so strong, but now they are improved. So we have to fight with that too.”

Try a different frame and new lugs

Once again this year Yamaha has evaluated various chassis, also with its owners at Misano and then at Valencia. “At the moment we haven’t found the turning that the 2019 bike had”, Meregalli said during the test which took place immediately after the end of the season, acknowledging the difficulties in finding an explanation: “It’s not like that in all the corners; sometimes it’s difficult for us to understand too, because there are some corners where the bike turns well, normally, and others where it’s more difficult to get it to turn”.

“Anyway, we’re working and, honestly, I’m impressed with all the parts we’ve had to test. Probably since mid-season, I see that all the engineers have focused a lot on improving the bike and I think that for the first time we’ve been able to start evaluate the work done in the last six months”.

Yamaha a testé d’imposants ailerons à l’arrière, here on Fabio Quartararo’s bike

As a demonstration of the amount of work carried out by Yamaha, the bike was equipped with fins on the tail, in line with those tested this year by Ducati, Suzuki for a short time and then Honda at the end of the season, but even more impressive. Cal Crutchlow evaluated them in a test at Jerez, between the Malaysian and Valencia GPs, and then during the last race weekend of the year, and perceived a small change in the handling of the Yamaha: “For me it generates a a bit more wheelie, but it’s more stable cornering and braking, which is exactly what I felt in Jerez.”

“Will it win us the title?”, he asked himself, remaining realistic: “Probably not, but we have to test different things. All brands test each other’s things. That’s how the competition works. Unfortunately, a manufacturer is one step ahead and all the others chase after him”.

“We also have to build on the strengths of the Yamaha and not think too much of the others. The strong point was the 2019 bike, so we have to see how we can approach this one to progress. They’re doing a good job for next year. At the moment I think it’s still difficult, but they’re working hard, which is the most important thing. That’s all.”