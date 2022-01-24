The MotoGP adventure of the new Yamaha satellite team in MotoGP, renamed WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team. The team, which runs – like its predecessor, the Petronas team – under the Malaysian flag, was due to unveil to the public this afternoon at 4.00 pm, with an eagerly awaited presentation event. At the last available moment, however, just a few moments before the announced live streaming on the team’s YouTube channel began, here is the announcement you don’t expect from a team entering to compete at the highest level in world motorcycling. In fact, the presentation has been postponed by an hour. Through an official press release on its Twitter profile, the team justified the postponement with “Unexpected problems of a technical nature“.

Around the new creature of Razlan Razali, who this time separated – even in a stormy way – from his former friend Johan Stigefelt, there is no small curiosity. Much is linked to the duo of pilots, formed by the veteran Andrea Dovizioso, who with the retirement of Rossi has become the most experienced rider on the grid, and by the young Darryn Binder. The South African in particular is ready for his debut in the premier class after a good seven seasons in Moto3 and no experience in Moto2. A rather particular path that casts doubts on the real competitiveness of the 24-year-old driver. For his part, Dovizioso is pursuing a rebirth, after the half-year sabbatical after Ducati and his return to Petronas at the end of the 2021 season, characterized by results that do not match the CV of the Forlì.